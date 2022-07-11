Fortnite leaks more data from its new crossover with Dragon Ball; What characters would arrive as skins?

We are less and less days from Fortnite rebound in popularity thanks to one of those crossovers that are capable of bringing back even those who abandoned the battle royale months ago. I’m talking specifically of the collaboration with Dragon Ball that would arrive sooner rather than later to the game and from which new data has come out thanks to the leaker known as MidaRado.

The thing is that this leaker has a good handful of hits in terms of leaks in the past, so we can consider it reliable information

This ensures that the crossover with Dragon Ball will be very similar to that of Naruto in terms of some of its characteristics ✅

✅ In this way, the crossover between Fortnite and Dragon Ball will arrive with up to 4 new skins for the game ✅

fortnite x dragon ball Laut meiner Quelle werden es 4. Skins sein. — Mida (@MidaRado) July 11, 2022

Taking into account the fact that, most likely, Epic Games will take advantage of the premiere of the new Dragon Ball movie to make this crossover with Fortnite have even more impact I’m thinking of two options for outfits that could make it to the game:

Option 1 : Goku, Gohan and two other characters involved in the movie

: Goku, Gohan and two other characters involved in the movie Option 2: Goku, Vegeta and two mythical villains of the Super saga

I remind you that the latter is my speculation and, above all, that I am very interested in knowing what your bets are regarding what Dragon Ball outfits we might see in Fortnite in the future. Be that as it may, I will keep you updated with any news that comes to light about this collaboration in the future.