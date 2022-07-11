Fortnite: guide to find the relics of Indiana Jones in a single game | EpicGames | trick | Hack | Walkthrough | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Fortnite brought Indiana Jones in the most recent update. The Epic Games community that wants to get the skin of the famous archaeologist will have to find all the relics of Durrrburger. There are only two of them, but they are difficult to find if you don’t know where to look on the island.

relics of durrrburger can be found in two temples in Fortnite: The Ruins and The Temple. Below we share the map with the locations so that you can go there without problems at any time during the game. Be careful, because many rivals will want to do the same.

We recommend going to The Daily Bugle first to get the necessary equipment and then going to the temples. The first you should visit is The Temple. It should be noted that the relics are randomly displayed in different places in the two temples of Fortnite. As you get closer to the relics, there will be a white exclamation mark visible on your minimap.

FORTNITE | How to find the relics

In The Temple, the players of Fortnite you will find the relic mainly inside the building. When you go to The Ruins, we recommend entering from the south side and going up the stairs. From there you can check where the relic is without much trouble.

No need to do more when you get the two relics of Fortnite. When you finish the match, the player will be immediately rewarded with the Expedition Bag.

FORTNITE | Week 5 Missions

Destroy giant mushrooms with a Saw Thrower (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Deal damage to opponents from above with a Designated Marksman Rifle (0/500) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Collect floating circles near Reality Falls (0/5) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Deal damage to opponents from a distance of 10 meters or less with a Charge Submachine Gun (0/500) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deploy a Portable Fort and deal damage to opponents within 30 seconds (0/50) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Get a Portable Fort and a Saw Thrower in the same game (0/2) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Visit Reality Falls, Tilted Floors and Ruined Ruins (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

