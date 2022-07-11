Fortnite Chapter 3: discover a map to earn up to more than 100,000 XP in a few minutes | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

XP crashes are in order at Fortnite. Chapter 3 Season 3 players are doing whatever it takes to earn more experience points, which are used to unlock Battle Pass rewards. We already know that Epic Games demands more from the community, so we tell you about a little trick so you can get all the rewards.

The process is very simple. To get loads of XP you just have to join a custom creative map and perform several simple actions. After that, you’ll just have to wait for the piles of XP to arrive.

the YouTube GKK shared the video of a new creative map that has an XP glitch, managing to get over 100,000 XP in a short amount of time.

To perform the XP glitch, players must open Fortnite and go to the selection menu to end up in Creative Mode. They must choose Island Code and type the following code: 8876-9373-5416. After that, they must start the game. We leave you here a video tutorial so you know the whole process.

Players should note that Chapter 3 Season 3 ends in mid-September. Unlocking all super styles requires players to reach level 200, so it can be easily done without resorting to XP glitches.

FORTNITE | Week 5 Missions

Destroy giant mushrooms with a Saw Thrower (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Deal damage to opponents from above with a Designated Marksman Rifle (0/500) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Collect floating circles near Reality Falls (0/5) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Deal damage to opponents from a distance of 10 meters or less with a Charge Submachine Gun (0/500) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deploy a Portable Fort and deal damage to opponents within 30 seconds (0/50) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Get a Portable Fort and a Saw Thrower in the same game (0/2) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Visit Reality Falls, Tilted Floors and Ruined Ruins (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

