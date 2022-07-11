Forrest Gump: Tom Hanks’ iconic movie that gave him an Oscar and put him in film history | FAME

Tom Hanks is 65 years old and a successful careeramong which films such as “Saving Private Ryan”. The American actor, a native of Concord, has left a mark in his time at the large screenreceiving awards such as the Oscar or the Golden Globe. Some of the roles that marked his career were in films such as “Náufrago”, “The Post”, “Big”, “Philadelphia”, among others.

However, there a film that gave him the Oscar Award and that turned him into a icon for his acclaimed character. The film is about to turn 30, a time that has not taken away its validity nor has its peculiar comedy grown.

It’s about the movieForrest Gump“, directed by Robert Zemeckiswhich appeared in 1994 and became one of the highest grossing films in the history of cinema, with more than 677 million dollars of collection. Learn more about the film and how you can see it before I leave HBO Max.

Forrest Gump, uniformed as a soldier, in a scene from the film (Photo: Paramount Pictures)

WHAT IS “FORREST GUMP” ABOUT?

The film is about a disabled man named Forrest Gumpwho recounts the glorious moments of his life, from his childhood altered by bullying but sweetened by the first and only love of his life, Jenny.

His early years with leg braces were difficult. However, there were great moments like when he taught Elvis Presley to dance with the step that would make him famous worldwide.

That’s the logic of the tape, a comedy that tells how Forrest is part of America’s biggest moments between 1945 and 1982, crossing paths with historical figures and celebrities, as well as at critical moments: World War II.

The film is an unusual tour of this stage of North Americaa, from the perspective of Forrest, who directly affects the key events in the history of his country. Forrest, running, is one of the most remembered and celebrated scenes on the big screen.

Forrest during his running journey (Photo: Paramount Pictures)

WHO ARE THE ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “FORREST GUMP”?

Tom Hanks as Forrest Gump

Robin Wright as Jenny Curran

Gary Sinise as Lieutenant Dan Taylor

Mykelti Williamson as Benjamin Buford “Bubba” Blue

Sally Field as Mrs. Gump. Forest’s mother

Peter Dobson as Elvis Presley

Haley Joel Osment as Forrest Gump Jr.

Dick Cavett as himself

Sam Anderson as Principal Hancock

Geoffrey Blake as Wesley

Siobhan Fallon Hogan as Dorothy Harris

Sonny Shroyer as Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant

Grand L. Bush, Conor Kennelly and Teddy Lane Jr. as the Black Panthers

HOW TO WATCH “FORREST GUMP”?

The movie “Forrest Gump” will be available on the streaming platform hbo max until July 31, 2022. You can see the tape in this link. In addition, the film starring Tom Hanks is on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

“FORREST GUMP” TRAILER