for this curious reason the American actress returned to the MCU

the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder is a fact and that Natalie Portman returns to play Jane Foster too.

For this reason, his loyal fans are so excited that they will not support this return that evokes nostalgia and proves that she is still ready to lift the heavy hammer that gives her power and intimidates her opponents.

Given the uproar of emotions generated by the announcement of this production, This prominent Hollywood star did not hesitate to have a new approach with the media.

Natalie Portman in Thor and the impact it had on her family

Beyond expressing her gratitude to the filmmakers of this new story, she also confessed that one of the main reasons that motivated her to take on this role again has to do with her children.

And it is that Portman assured that one of the ways to motivate or surprise his children was by dressing up again as a Superhero:

“I think I’m at the stage in my career where I’m really trying to impress my kids. My 5-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son were so excited about this process because they could visit the set and see me dress up in a cape. They did it very well, it’s very rare that they said to me: ‘Please go to work’” this is how the actress expressed it and in this way it was reviewed in the portal out of focus.

She reiterated that their children are loyal fans of the Marvel universe and therefore she did not want to disappoint them in her attempt to play a heroine who is capable of facing the toughest battles.

with this she she scores a hit with her children who support and admire her, but it is also consolidated again with its faithful fanatic that does not stop following its footsteps in each project.

Why did Natalie Portan return to Thor?

The actress commented that now more than ever she is aware of the impact that her work and career have had.

So he did not skimp on accepting again being in Thorbecause he considers that if the public is grateful for something, it is that their favorite stars reinvent themselves and do not let themselves be overwhelmed by the passage of time or by the labels that certain characters always leave them with.

“Coming back was very easy for me. I mean, it’s always great to see yourself, even for a split second, in a Marvel movie. […] It’s like seeing yourself in photos of a vacation you didn’t actually go on.” Portman added.

Additionally assured that she is very excited with the result of this work in which she once assumes a significant role, imposing and capable of moving those who love Jane Foster, a brave woman willing to do anything.