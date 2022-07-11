First reactions to ‘The invisible agent’: powerful action that is not up to ‘Mission Impossible’ or ‘John Wick’

‘The invisible agent’, a very expensive movie that Netflix premieres next July 15 in theaters and streaming on July 22, has already been made available to the press and has been seen at an event with fans in Los Angeles, hence the first reactions are on Twitter. This film, directed by both Russo brothers and written by Joe Russo in collaboration with Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus (with whom he worked on ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’); is succeeding thanks to its action, but it would be far from the best of the genre.

Some of the fans and professionals of the medium compare it with ‘Mission Impossible’ or ‘John Wick’ ensuring that it is light years away from both, in spite of which his action would be “adrenaline charged” and it would be “wildly entertaining”. Many agree in their praise of the film’s protagonist, Ryan Gosling, and the antagonist, played by Chris Evans, highlighting the know-how of both in the fight scenes. Ana de Armas also gets some compliments but, on the contrary, Regé-Jean Page, formerly of ‘The Bridgertons’, is not even mentioned.

“The Russo Brothers’ ‘The Invisible Agent’ has relentless, well-constructed action sequences. It’s a constant battle of wits and bullets. Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans replicate excellently, and Ana de Armas is as rude as she is gorgeous. Dhanush’s scenes are ruthless and sharp”.

“‘The Invisible Agent’, the Russo brothers’ action flick, is riddled with wildly aggressive killers. Ryan Gosling brings his usual stoic toughness, set against it by Chris Evans’ wicked charm. It’s not as impressive as the ‘Mission: Impossible’ or ‘John Wick’ movies, but it’s still a great popcorn movie.“.

“Netflix’s ‘The Invisible Agent’ is a solid action thriller (the best this streamer has released so far), with great performances by Gosling, Evans and de Armas. The fight choreography and stunt work are excellent. In general, it’s a hit”.

“‘The invisible agent’ is two hours of everything that Tom Clancy [autor de ‘Jack Ryan’] would rule outwith its protagonists shouting absurd things like ‘make him dead’ [a la traducción directa: ‘hazlo muerto’, una forma efectivamente ridícula de decir ‘mátalo’] between bland action scenes in stunning locations; all of which leads to the reveal of the most hilariously stupid backstory I’ve ever seen. It almost made me feel nostalgic for ‘Red Alert’. Mind you, honestly, if the Russo Brothers produce an ‘Everywhere Everywhere’ every year, they can make as many damn ‘The Invisible Agent’ as they want. As far as I’m concerned, they could do a six-episode spin-off about Chris Evans’ persimmons”.