First posters of “Samaritan”, the movie of Sylvester Stallone as a retired superhero

Images of “Samaritan”, the new movie by Sylvester Stallone for Prime Video

Finally Prime Video began promoting his most anticipated film of this year: Samaritan. The condiments are good enough to be considered one of the most coveted on the platform because it stars sylvester stallonand and follows the story of a retired superhero who is discovered more than 20 years later.

Samaritan is directed by julius avery (overlord). The screenplay was written by Bragi F. Schut (Escape Room) and is an adaptation of the comic book of the same name by Kurt Busiek, Brent Anderson and Alex Ross published by Vertigo Comics. The film centers on a retired superhero who has been in hiding for two decades until a young boy discovers his identity and asks him to return to action. That kid is played by Javon ‘Wanna’ Waltonthe face that they already saw in euphoria Y The Umbrella Academy third season.

Poster of “Samaritan”, the new movie by Sylvester Stallone for Prime Video

The project was announced in early 2019 and was originally scheduled to hit theaters in November 2020, but the entire project was delayed by the pandemic. When it seemed that normality was already back, in January 2021, the film co-produced by MGM and Balboa Productions re-published images of it but was again subjected to becoming a “title without a release date”.

Sylvester Stallone produces and stars Samaritan and reappears in a superhero movie after his brief stint in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, although possibly retake that role. The one who accompanies him is a young actor from euphoria and who is also especially known for being the youngest boxer in the world, making a beautiful connection with the actor’s most iconic character and in leaked images both were seen practicing some punches.

Image of “Samaritan” exclusive to the site “Fandango”

Samaritan will be released on August 26, 2022 in Prime Video.

