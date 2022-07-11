Film anniversaries: ‘Men in black’ turns 25

The men in black are on their anniversary. On July 11, 1997, ‘Men in Black’ arrived on Spanish screens, a film produced by Steven Spielberg and directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, a very lucid hooligan that was a mixture of genres (intrigue, comedy , science fiction, buddy movie…) that achieved an impressive success and a series of sequels that, without the surprise of the first one, went down in quality and collection.

‘Men in Black’ was a real blockbuster, in the best Spielberg line. It had an approximate budget of 90 million dollars, and only the first weekend at the box office (that corresponding to July 4), between the United States and Canada had already recovered more than 51 million. The total collection in the United States and Canada exceeded 250 million and a half, and continues to increase with its broadcasts on television and platforms, and on DVD and blue ray. It is estimated that worldwide it exceeds 589 million.

But ‘Men in Black’ did not have an easy birth. The film is an adaptation of a blockbuster Lowell Cunningham comic that had Spielberg excited, adapted for the screen by Ed Solomon. All part of the assumption that for many years, aliens have lived on Earth without anyone guessing it, since they adopt aspects of humans. But this galactic immigration has gotten out of control, and the Earth is infected with all the alien scum. The Men in Black, are the immigration agents in charge of controlling the aliens, discover a galactic terrorist who intends to end humanity. One of them, called K, has the mission of controlling the flow of aliens of all kinds that enter and leave our planet. They are aliens who come to earn a living, like any human. So that they go unnoticed, the men in black provide them with a human identity.

By chance, a determined young man, J, is recruited to join this organization. J and K form a good team that combines experience with determination and daring. But not all aliens have good intentions. They discover an alien plan to harm mankind. Among the extraterrestrial immigrants, they have detected some illegals. AJ and K have no choice but to confront them. To do this they have the help of a surprised coroner. The name ‘men in black’, in addition to their impeccably cut black suits, which, according to costume designer Mary E. Vogt, was inspired by the classic gray suit worn by Cary Grant in ‘Death at His Heels’ ‘, refers to some common characters in conspiracy theories who would supposedly be in charge of hiding the presence of aliens on Earth from citizens.

Spielberg, who had acquired the rights to the comic through his production company Amblin, after much thought, refused to direct the film to stay solely as executive producer. Steven offered the direction first to Quentin Tarantino and then to Clint Eastwood and then to John Landis, but all three gave him the slack, Eastwood because he was preparing ‘Absolute Power’. Finally Spielberg called his friend Barry Sonnenfeld, who had had a resounding success with his two adaptations of ‘The Addams Family’, which he gladly accepted.

Complicated distribution



The choice of the cast was also complicated: For Agent K, after Eastwood who was the first option, Spielberg opted for John Turturro, while for Agent J he had thought of Chris O’Donnell, but both rejected Spielberg. Turturro simply said “no,” and O’Donnell apologized for preparing for his role as Robin in ‘Batman and Robin,’ which he thought would relaunch his career and make viewers forget about his ‘Batman and Robin’ roles. teenage yoghurt. For K Spielberg he then called George Clooney, who also said no. And finally King Midas of Hollywood found Tommy Lee Jones, who had been the Fugitive, which he accepted.

For agent J Spielberg he finally opted for Will Smith, with enormous success as ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel Air’. Steven himself personally phoned Will, and Will didn’t believe it was Spielberg on the other end of the phone. When the misunderstanding was finally cleared up, Will Smith thought long and hard before agreeing. He was going to turn down the job because he had just starred in ‘Independence Day’ and didn’t want to do another alien movie. It was the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who convinced him to take the role, and Will Smith said yes. Interestingly, Smith was Sonnenfeld’s first choice, who was suggested by his wife, a fan of the series ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’. Smith himself also performs the theme song for the film soundtrack. For coroner Laurel, Linda Fiorentino, who had achieved great success with ‘The Last Seduction’, was called in, and her participation was played in a poker game with director Barry Sonnenfeld. In addition to landing the part, Fiorentino ended up earning $1,200.

Behind the numerous make-up and digital effects for the different alien creatures, there are numerous celebrities for their human faces, starting with Spielberg himself. Danny DeVito, George Lucas, Sylvester Stallone, Dionne Warwick and even director Barry Sonnenfeld and his daughter Chloe are some of the aliens who live in human bodies in the film. Some of the most celebrated gags involved discovering in which figure in the show many aliens had been hiding.

No cockroaches were harmed



Filming was not easy either. It was shot indoors and outdoors in New York. The team made a replica of 8.9 square meters of the famous Midtown Tunnel in Queens (New York), since it was impossible to cut off traffic for the shoot. It took four months to build the replica. One of the actors, Vincent D’Onofrio, watched documentaries about insects to play his character Edgar the bug. And to walk like he does in the film, he put on thick knee pads so he couldn’t bend his legs, and he wrapped his ankle. The crew had to shoot 15 takes of Edgar drinking the sugar water. According to Barry Sonnenfeld, Vincent D’Onofrio suffered a sugar rush from too much sugar water. And Will Smith, to prepare his character, attended an alien encounter convention in Las Vegas. And the American Humane Society made sure that no animals were hurt during filming, including cockroaches. What Will Smith steps on are actually mustard packets. And at the end of each day of shooting, they had to count all the cockroaches and make sure none were missing. For the black glasses, a negotiation was made with Ray Ban, since similar ones had appeared in ‘Predator 2’, and after the premiere of ‘Men in Black’ sales tripled.

The film contains numerous differences from the original comic, starting with the fact that Agent J is white in this one. Also in the comic, the Men in Black (MIB) rule the world, and they are not just a secret agency, and they are in charge of repressing all paranormal activity in general, not just aliens, including mutants and demons. The book is much darker and contains quite a bit of violence. And the neutralizer in the film is a flashlight-shaped device that induces the witness into a hypnotic state, as immediate memory is erased, while in the comic the Men in Black use much more violent means such as intimidation and even the killing of witnesses, and if they had to annihilate the aliens, they did.

Although it was a huge box office success, ‘Men in Black’ was not the highest grossing film of 1997. It was surpassed in gross by ‘Titanic.’ At the Oscar Awards that year, ‘Men in Black’ won the statuette for best makeup, in addition to obtaining two other nominations for best soundtrack and best art direction. The film had the usual sequels, ‘Men in Black II’ (2002), ‘Men in Black III’ (2012) and ‘Men in Black: International’ (2019), already without Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith, starring Tessa Thompson, Chris Hemsworth and Liam Neeson.

It is available for rent on Prime Video and Apple TV.