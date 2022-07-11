Fast X, Daniela Melchior anticipates her role in the saga: “It will be an epic film”

At the exit of Fast X, the tenth film in the Fast & Furious saga, is still a little less than a year away, but filming is proceeding smoothly after Louis Leterrier’s arrival in the control room in place of Justin Lin. To anticipate some details about the film and his mysterious role, however, he thought about it Daniela Melchior with a social post.

After seeing Daniela Melchior in the images of Fast X, the actress known for her participation in the last one The Suicide Squad by James Gunn, he wanted to briefly anticipate something about his role and the film in generalwhich reveals it will be truly epic, being also the conclusion of the saga that began more than 20 years ago.

“I can’t show you what color and model my car is, I can’t show you where we are, I can’t show you who I am with … but I can tell you that [Fast X] it will be EPIC“wrote Melchior on Twitter, along with a short black and white clip of her at the wheel of a car, appearing to be preparing for a race.

Details about Melchior’s character, including her name, have been kept strictly under wraps, though in May the actress shared the first image of her mysterious role, including her clothing and tattoos. In March it was announced that Melchior had joined the cast of Fast X in a secret role and yes also foresees an appearance in the film’s immediate sequel, Fast & Furious 11.

Melchior is part of several new Fast and Furious actors, including Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), as well as several returning cast members, such as of course Vin Diesel, John Cena and Charlize Theron. Diesel, who plays Dominic Torretto in the Fast and Furious franchise, announced the start of production on the 10th Fast and Furious film in February. “We have great cast additions that will make this episode really, really, really exciting“, he had declared at the time. In addition to Theron, it has been confirmed that Momoa has joined the cast of Fast X as the villain.