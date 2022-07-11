Monday 11 July 2022 – 13:09

Fashion, the absolute must-have raffia garments for summer 2022

Bettaknit’s example for DIY knitwear

Rome, 11 July (askanews) – Light and colorful. After being the big surprise of summer 2021, thanks also to the push on social media by VIPs and influencers, garments made of raffia are back as absolute must-haves to show off again this year. Recall that a raffia yarn is 100% natural, therefore also sustainable, and is ideal for making crochet bags, hats and accessories.



The boom of last summer was accompanied by the interest of big brands in the raffia phenomenon. So Belen Rodriguez showed off a woven raffia bag signed by Loewe; Chiara Ferragni responded with an equal proposal from Prada; while Giulia De Lellis chose Fendi’s creativity in raffia for a hat. All garments with decidedly stellar prices.





But also this year many celebrities have been portrayed with crochet garments or accessories: not only the Italian Chiara Ferragni who re-proposes the trend, but also stars from overseas such as the very popular Dua Lipa and Gigi Hadid. The novelty is that the trend can be ridden by a wider range of fashion victims, or by simple fans of the most original summer looks. In fact, it will not be necessary to make exorbitant economic investments to show off raffia bags and hats, on vacation, but also in the city.This is thanks to initiatives such as that of Bettaknit, an Italian brand that has revolutionized “do-it-yourself knitwear” with its luxury knitting and crochet kits, fine yarns and iconic design. A proposal, that of the Prato startup, which combines savings with fun, or a sense of challenge for knitters of all levels. The Bettaknit Summer 2022 collection, in fact, focuses heavily on crochet raffia accessories, ranging from evening bags to more everyday ones, also perfect for the beach, to caps and belts. “Bettaknit raffia is a completely natural yarn – affirm Barbara and Elisabetta Fani, founders of the brand -. Unlike the raffia commonly used in the fashion world, it is 100% paper pulp. It is a very ductile, biodegradable but resistant yarn. It is very light, water repellent and in case of splashes, it dries quickly ”.

SHARE ON:













