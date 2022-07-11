Extreme Super Mega Hall of Fame: Space programming that brings together stars and their films

During the month of July, the Space Extreme Super Mega Hall of Famethe proposal of the channel that brings together the stars with their films.

On this occasion, during the week of Tuesday July 12 to 19the special invites you to see outstanding films from the filmography of renowned artists such as Jennifer Lopez, Milla Jovovich, Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg, Bruce Willis Y wesley snipes.

Extreme Super Mega Hall of Fame: Space’s programming that brings together stars and their films | Photo: Courtesy Space



In addition, on the channel’s social networks, the audience will have the opportunity to continue voting to choose their favorite character, until July 26. While the winner can be seen on Thursday, July 28, at 10:00 p.m..

The candidates are: Evelyn Salt (“Agent Salt”), Mason Storm (“Hard to Kill”), John Rambo (“Rambo 4: Back to Hell”), Jane Hammond (“Jane Got a Gun”), Robert McCall (“The Justice”), John Wick (“John Wick”), Xander Cage (“xXx Reactivated”), Mason Storm (“Hard to kill”), Chev Chelios (“Crank 2: High Voltage) and Robert McCall (“The Justice”).

Programming: what time and what days can I see the Extreme Super Mega Hall of Fame?

Special Jennifer Lopez

Tuesday, July 12, from 6:00 p.m. (ARG / COL) / 6:20 p.m. (CHI) / 6:25 p.m. (MEX)

hours.

Wednesday, July 13, from 12:50 p.m. (CHI) / 1:50 p.m. (ARG) / 2:00 p.m. (COL) / 2:50 p.m. (MEX) hours.

“Assault on the Money Train”

“Anaconda”

Special Mark Wahlberg

Thursday, July 14, from 3:25 p.m. (ARG) / 3:30 p.m. (COL) / 4:00 p.m. (CHI) / 4:05 p.m. (MEX) hours.

“Broken City”

“Spare Cops”

“Armed and dangerous”

“The survivor”

Wesley Snipes Combo

Friday, July 15, from 10:00 p.m. (ARG / CHI / COL / MEX) hours.

“Vampire Hunter: Part Two”

“Blade Trinity”

The Grand Master Special

Saturday, July 16, from 12:30 (MEX) / 12:50 (ARG) / 12:55 (CHI / COL) hours.

“The great teacher”

“The Grandmaster 2”

“The Grandmaster 3”

“The Grandmaster 4”

Special Denzel Washington

Sunday, July 17, from 2:25 p.m. (ARG / COL) / 2:30 p.m. (CHI) / 3:30 p.m. (MEX) hours.

“Rescue on Subway 123”

“Possessed”

“The bone Collector”

“The Justice”

“The Justice 2”

“The Book of Secrets”

Combo Milla Jovovich

Monday, July 18, from 00:20 (MEX) / 00:30 (CHI / COL) / 00:40 (ARG) hours.

“Resident Evil: Final Chapter”

“Resident Evil 2: Apocalypse”

Special Bruce Willis

Tuesday, July 19, from 3:25 p.m. (ARG) / 3:40 p.m. (COL) / 3:55 p.m. (CHI) / 4:20 p.m. (MEX) hours.