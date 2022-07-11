Extreme Super Mega Hall of Fame Continues at Space
The intensity of bringing together historical films, cinema celebrities, the best proposals from the Orient, thrillers, actors with a reputation for being tough and cold-blooded actresses follow their path in the Extreme Super Mega Hall of Fame SPACE, which between Tuesday 12 and Tuesday 19 July brings together the most select of its repertoire. Those summoned on this occasion: the talented Jennifer López and Milla Jovovich, the versatility of Denzel Washington, the charm of Mark Wahlberg, the courage of Bruce Willis, the skill of Wesley Snipes and the spectacular nature of martial arts.
Special Jennifer Lopez
Tuesday, July 12, from 6:20 p.m.
Wednesday, July 13, from 12:50 p.m.
- Assault on the Money Train
- Anaconda
Special Mark Wahlberg
Thursday, July 14, from 4:00 p.m.
- Broken City
- spare cops
- Armed and dangerous
- The survivor
Wesley Snipes Combo
Friday, July 15, from 10:00 p.m.
- Vampire Hunter: Part Two
- Blade Trinity
The Grand Master Special
Saturday, July 16, from 12:55 p.m.
- The great teacher
- The Grand Master 2
- The Grand Master 3
- The Grand Master 4
Special Denzel Washington
Sunday, July 17, from 2:30 p.m.
- Rescue in Metro 123
- possessed
- The bone Collector
- the vigilante
- the vigilante 2
- The Book of Secrets
Combo Milla Jovovich
Monday, July 18, from 00:30 a.m.
- Resident Evil: Final Chapter
- Resident Evil 2: Apocalypse
Special Bruce Willis
Tuesday, July 19, from 3:55 p.m.
- The Expendables 2
- The last man
- The Last Boy Scout
*Schedule for the rest of the month will be announced soon.
