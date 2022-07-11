Evans passes the baton to Mackie, the new Captain America

MEXICO CITY.- For 10 years, Chris Evans dedicated himself to interpreting Captain America and the time to say goodbye has come, but there are those who continue to refuse the idea that the actor left the Universe of Marvelbecause they have taken very badly the news that now it will be Anthony Mackie who will give life to the superhero of superhuman forces.

As had happened in the past, it is not new that the followers of Marvel were hoping that Chris Evans -who played this character on all previous occasions- reappeared again as the supersoldier Steve Rogers in the next installment of the film, but this version has already been denied: Chris does not return, but the Captain America Yes.

the news that Anthony Mackie – who played sam wilson in the Disney + series – would become the new Captain America It happened this week, along with the news that there is also a confirmed director to shoot the fourth part of the story of the frozen superhero during World War II. This is Julius Onah, the filmmaker who was in charge of “The Cloverfield Paradox” in 2018.

So far, there are no indications that question Onah’s work to direct the tape. Unlike what happens with Mackie, who since he plays sam wilson -an ex-military member of the United States armed forces who assists fellow veterans with post-traumatic disorders, and is later recruited with the Avengers -since 2014-, a large part of the followers of the film have criticized the decision to include him in the cast, since playing Wilson automatically made him the successor of Chris Evans.

‘Sam Wilson is Captain America’

«TMZ» indicated that the negatives against Anthony Mackie they are motivated by racial prejudice, since part of the social network community has not tired of ensuring that a man of color should not be included to take over the role.

It was his own Chris Evans who broke with the illusion, by posting a short but very clear message on his Instagram account yesterday: «sam wilson is he Captain America«.

Although much commotion has been made among the fans of the Universe of MarvelAt the end of “Avengers: Endgame” (2019), it had already been very clear that Evans’s character – in which he is represented as an older man – had appointed Sam Wilson as his successor.

Finally, the news portal indicated that now that Mackie adopts the figure of the Captain America There will also be dark revelations, around the origin of the character, because at the end of the Disney + series “The falcon and the winter soldier” (2021) it is hinted that the United States government built the character, at the expense of people of color .