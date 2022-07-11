Elvis, secrets and a lot of rock

Before Elvis Presley, rock was already alive.

With the music of black artists and their music. The journey that El Rey undertook, his relationship with musicians in the 40s, 50s and 60s taught us where the roots were planted and allowed the exploration of a culturally valuable era, “said director Baz Luhrmann, in a virtual chat. to present the biopic of the rock and roll idol.

In Elvis, whose premiere is scheduled for July 14 in the movie theaters of our country, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks) is in charge of narrating the beginnings, the discovery, rise and fall of the first pop star in the world. , Elvis (Austin Butler).

Through this delivery, the legend is humanized through this interpretation of his manager, who was blamed for the ruin and depression in which the singer fell, due to the labor exploitation to which he was subjected by the antagonist of this story based on real life.

And at the same time eradicates the famous myths of alleged racism by the singer and husband of Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge), as it exposes and underlines how vital it was for him to always be in contact with the black community of Memphis and Mississippi.

They were a primary force for Elvis. I must accept that faithfully imitating him is impossible. Only he knew where his spirit came from to sing, shake; look, make gestures So I calmed down and focused all of that on my own being.

However, when we filmed in Memphis I was at the mercy of 30 of the best black gospel singers I’ve ever heard and I understood where their inspiration came from. Black music really shaped him, despite everything that was said,” said Butler, 30.

Throughout the film, Austin makes quite a few of the late singer’s hits his own. We see it from his first performance, recording of the single Heartbreak Hotel; his movies, the triumphant return via a 1968 television special, and the exciting rehearsals for his first date at the Las Vegas International Hotel, where residencies in Sin City were recorded.

For so many epic moments, Austin spent three years preparing for the character; it took him months to learn numbers, songs and choreography.

He worked his magic, Luhrmann his. The boy commented that the filmmaker liked to rewrite scenes as the shoot progressed, not caring about the time spent perfecting them. He accepted frustration at the time of adjustments.

That, rehearsal prior to the debut of the first date of the residency, made me record it without previously preparing it, improvising, directing the orchestra live. Rehearsed didn’t feel authentic. I started walking from person to person because my head told me to.

The atmosphere on set was on fire. And at the same time I was in a panic attack. I don’t know how I did it, but it came out. I had to take 10 minutes to sink in and have a moment with myself to understand that Baz is a true conductor of an orchestra. He adjusted what he needed to get better,” he shared.

Luhrmann explained that using Colonel Tom Parker as the main vision of the narrative is a decision to cover much more the humanization of the protagonist, to better detail his social, professional, personal and family environment.

It also allows you to see the voracity of the music industry. It generates tension in the viewer, especially when Elvis dies and the colonel is on the phone asking for more copies of his records, ”added the also director of Moulin Rouge.

THE REPRESENTATIVES OF GOSPEL

Over two and a half hours this reconstruction of the events is woven, and credit has been given to the artists who forged the legend, but who are they?

BB King (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), Rosetta Tharpe (Yola Quartey), Little Richard (Alton Mason) and Arthur Cudrup (Gary Clark Jr.), are part of the beginnings and representatives of the community that fought for years against slavery, racism and segregation within the country.

Elvis always came home. When he went to Memphis he felt at home and my role as Rosetta was to offer him the shelter of a place where you can always harvest with your spirit roots”, said Yola Quartey.

Dubbed the godmother of rock and roll, Rosetta inspired Little Richard, Johnny Cash, Chuck Berry, Jerry Lee Lewis, among others who made their home out of the Beale Street clubs.

The same thing happened to me with gospel and soul,” Alton explained. “I come from a very Catholic family, and when you see Elvis go to the religious tent, it perfectly represents the gospel culture. Everyone goes crazy, the spirit gets you and I had to bring that for Richard.

I was able to collect with my father’s roots, he was from Louisiana, and feel free to understand the behavior of a place where segregation and racism were very marked; sexuality was not open, the ideal context for Richard to burn with integrity regardless of the bias around him, “added the also model.

Elvis is a film endorsed by the widow of El Rey, who died on August 16, 1977 due to a heart attack.

*In the following link you will find the latest news