Dwayne Johnson’s new video game movie will be Call of Duty according to the latest rumors

One of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood, Dwayne Johnson, continues to his own participating in production after production. The Rock has already participated in a number of blockbuster tapes and sagas and of course, some of his works have brought him closer to the world of video games.

Rampage, Jumanji and other projects drink from this industry and as the actor himself anticipated, right now he is participating in the film of one of the “biggest and most brutal” games that he has been playing.

VIDEO Dwayne Johnson and his most emblematic roles

What is this new film adaptation? So far, some big-name franchises have been hinted at, but the one that is resonating the loudest is Call of Duty.

As the half giant freakin robot suggests, his source claims that Dwayne Johnson is in talks to make a movie from the renowned Activision saga. How do you see The Rock in Call of Duty?

The truth is that, with everything that has happened in relation to Activision with the purchase of Microsoft, any project can enter the pools right now.

Even with everything, There is no guarantee that Dwayne Johnson is working on something related to Call of Duty, so we must take this information for what it is: a rumour. We will be attentive to any news on this matter.

As usual, the blockbuster actor is involved in a number of projects. Although Fast & Furious doesn’t seem to be one of them. By the end of the year, Johnson “firmly but cordially” turned down Vin Diesel’s invitation to return in Fast & Furious 10.

As for the series itself. It has recently been reported that Call of Duty will receive three more deliveries until 2023 and that they will all come out on PlayStation. It has been reported that Warzone 2 is in development, a standalone game, with no integration with any Call of Duty.