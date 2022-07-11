Dwayne Johnson: the demanding diet of ‘The Rock’ to gain muscle and stay in shape | United States Celebs | Hollywood actors | nnda nnlt | FAME

Since leaving the WWE to venture as an actor in Hollywood, Dwayne Johnson It has increased their number of fans and money in their bank accounts, but not only that. What he has also gained is an incredible muscle mass that could be envied by any fitness lover.

Although when he was a professional wrestler he had a fit and muscular figure, after leaving the company of Vince McMahon He began to be more consistent with his exercises and, mainly, with his diet, developing a diet that turned out to be too strict, which helped him a lot to have that texture that he maintains at 50 years of age.

Taking into account that on several occasions, the celebrity also known as ‘The Rock’, has spoken about his exercise routine and way of eating, in this note we will recount it and thus you will be able to learn a little more about the multifaceted actor.

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood (Photo: Dwayne Johnson / Instagram)

DWAYNE JOHNSON’S DIET

The American artist has a very peculiar way and is different from that of the rest of the people in the whole world. To begin with, on many occasions he revealed that he usually has five meals a day and accumulate many calories and proteins that help you maintain the figure you maintain to this day.

This is one of the diets that Dwayne Johnson usually has:

When he wakes up, he usually has a breakfast based on a lot of oatmeal, egg whites, steaks and a fruit juice with the aim of obtaining all the energy possible to carry out the planned activities that he has throughout the day.

Hours later, a large portion of chicken is eaten, accompanied by vegetables, which can be broccoli or others.

Then he has a more substantial meal, in which the main dish is fish with rice, vegetables and eggs.

In the afternoon, he eats again a steak with baked potatoes, some vegetables and a fruit juice, which can be orange.

At night, for dinner, Dwayne Johnson has a protein shake with an omelette made with lots of eggs and vegetables.

THE EXERCISE ROUTINE OF ‘THE ROCK’

In addition to undergoing a strict diet, the actor also practices a demanding exercise routine that consists of six days a week, while the rest is used to rest and regain strength.

His training routine usually begins after breakfast with a series of cardio for 40 or 50 minutes runs to then focus on strength exercises, using weights and machines.

For that second part of the routine, Johnson typically does 10 to 15 reps in 3 to 4 sets, depending on the exercise. Of course, the weight that he carries is brutal.

To all this we must add the abdominal exercises that he performs almost daily.