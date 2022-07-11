Dwayne Johnson Announces Black Adam Plans at San Diego Comic-Con

Just a few weeks before the san diego comic conscheduled for July 21, 22, 23 and 24, Dwayne Johnson shares his plans for the movie Black Adam in the event.

After two years of pandemic in which the San Diego Comic-Con could not be held physically, the largest convention of comics and pop culture returns this 2022 with new announcements and advances of the next novelties of the sector.

Through his Instagram account (@therock), Dwayne Johnson He has shared the following message with the people who follow him: “FINALLY… The Man in Black COMES HOME TO COMIC-CON”.

In the video, The actor who will star in the new DC movie He enthusiastically said: “get ready because the hype is real”, and then shared when will the event Black Adam at comic con: “Saturday, July 23, San Diego, Calif.”.

“Comic-Con, get ready! Because guess who’s coming to town. The MOST electrifying man in the entire DC Universe comes to town…“The actor joked and then bought himself with the superhero, stating that they are both the same person.

Who really is Black Adam? The DC antihero will hit screens played by Dwayne Johnson

During the days that the event lasts, we will not only receive more news about Black Adamas Warner will also have a special space reserved for DC in which details of other company productions will be shared, such as The Sandman, harley quinn either Green Lantern: Beware My Power.

In addition to DC, Marvel will also be part of the San Diego Comic-Con, and among other things they will show us the first images of X Men ’97.

Black Adam will be released in theaters in the United States on October 21 of this year, and although today there is no confirmed release date for Spain, it is expected that the film will also land on those dates in our territory.