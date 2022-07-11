Drive: Ryan Gosling’s best movie in which he plays an unusual hero who speaks little | FAME

Ryan Gosling is one of the actors who has gone consolidating his career with independent films and major productions. One of his most remembered recent films has been “La La Land”, for which he was nominated for an Oscar in 2016, but he has also stood out in “Blue Valentine” (available in Netflix), “Half Nelson”, “The Netbook”, among others. Now, he is part of the cast of “Barbie” by Greta Gerwig alongside margot robbie.

In his extensive career of almost 30 years, which began in 1993, Gosling had a role with which he won praise from critics and audiences.. The drama, which was a tribute to Alexander Jodorowskythe actor dazzled by his talentespecially in a protagonist who says very few lines.

Is about “Drive”, the tape of Nicolas Winding Refn which appeared in 2011 and gave the director the award for Best Director of the Cannes Film Festival. Learn more about the award-winning film and how you can see it in the mentioned streaming platform.

The nameless protagonist behind the wheel (Photo: MWM Studios)

WHAT IS “DRIVE” ABOUT?

The film tells the story of an unnamed driver who, because of his great driving skills, has a steady job in the garage of a man named Shannon, in The Angels, USA. But the protagonist has another occupation that is usually occasional but more attractive.

Ryan Gosling’s character too does stunts in his car for movie productions. Furthermore, as a stuntman, he has also been hired for night missions where needed. a cold-blooded man behind the wheel for dangerous leaks.

Nevertheless, his path will take another direction when he falls in love with Irene, his neighbor, and begins to escape with her after being chased by two criminals after a colorful series of adverse situations. Although he is a lonely guy, he will be determined to rescue her young mother and her son.

“Drive”, in this way, is a film that explores the existential drama of its characters.especially of its quiet and unfriendly protagonist, generating a tension due to the chase but without falling into the empty entertainment of the spectacular escape of most action movies of the last decades.

The driver and Irene kissing in a scene from the film (Photo: MWM Studios)

WHO ARE THE ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “DRIVE”?

Ryan Gosling as The Driver (the driver)

Carey Mulligan as Irene

Bryan Cranston as Shannon

Oscar Isaac as Standard

Albert Brooks as Bernie Rose

Christina Hendricks as Blanche

Ron Perlman as Nino

HOW TO WATCH “DRIVE”?

The movie “Drive” is available on the streaming platform Netflix. To watch the film online you can click on this link. The film is also part of the catalog of Mubi.

“DRIVE” TRAILER