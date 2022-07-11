Dodgers defeat Cubs with everything and a lousy start from Julio Uras

Lyou Dodgers They pulled out a very tight victory against the Cubsbut there is something very important… they got it with one of the worst exits of Julio Uras Acostawho could barely keep two innings as the pitcher of the Californian ninth.

The Los Angeles Dodgers they swept the Chicago Cubs in their series of four games that ended this Sunday with a vibrant duel that they won 11-9 after four hours of play.

The Dodgersled this Sunday by Freddie Freemanchain seven consecutive victories and have swept their rivals in the last two series: the Chicago Cubs (four games) and the Colorado Rockies (three matches).

The puppies they had a ‘grand slam’ of PJ Higgins and home runs David Bote and Puerto Rican Nelson Velzquez, but the Dodgers responded by Freddie Freeman (one homer, four hits, two RBIs and two runs scored), Will Smith and Trea Turner (both with two RBIs and one run scored).

Duel of many runs and little pitching

In a highly entertaining matchup that saw 17 runs between the two teams in the first three innings alone, the only bad news for the Californians this Sunday was the Mexican southpaw’s shaky performance. Julius Uraswho allowed five runs in the first two innings before leaving the game.

The Cubs’ attack started strong in the first inning with five runs off a struggling Uras from the first pitch. Nico Hörner drove in the first run of the game with a single, which was scored by the Venezuelan Willson Contreraswhile PJ Higgins dumbfounded the Dodger Stadium with a grand slam that led the Cubs to 0-5. With a lot of work ahead of them, Dodgers responded in the bottom of the first inning with three RBIs for Will Smith, Justin Turner and Max Muncy (3-5).

After only two episodes of work, Uras stepped on the mound of the Dodgers to Phil Bickford, who turns 27 this Sunday. However, the reliever did not start his celebration off on the right foot as he allowed a three-run homer in the third inning. David Boat with which the Cubs opened a gap again on the scoreboard (3-8).

Will Smith gave spark again to the offensive of the Dodgers in the third episode with his second RBI, which he scored Freddie Freeman. Doubts for Cubs they continued when the Dodgers loaded the bases and Justin Turner added a run on a walk by Gavin Lux. But the best for the Dodgers was yet to come without leaving the third inning. An error in the launch of Patrick Wisdom, when it seemed that he had the out in a play without much difficulty, gave the locals two more runs (Max Muncy and Trayce Thompson); and then Trea Turner’s single drove in two more runs (Gavin Lux and Mookie Betts) as the Dodgers turned the score around in spectacular fashion (9-8).

The game had everything until then and it took two hours just to solve the first three innings. After two episodes in which the pitchers took control, Freddie Freeman returned the prominence to the attacks with a home run in the sixth inning (10-8) and drove in another one in the seventh (11-8).

The save was signed by Venezuelan Brusdar Graterol (3) with two innings without conceding runs.