Dodgers beat Cubs despite terrible work by Julio Urías

Los Angeles Dodgers they swept the Chicago Cubs in their series of four games that ended this Sunday with a vibrant duel that they won 11-9 after four hours of play.

The Dodgersled this Sunday by Freddie Freemanchain seven consecutive victories and have swept their rivals in the last two series: the Chicago Cubs (four games) and the Colorado Rockies (three matches).

The puppies they had a ‘grand slam’ of PJ Higgins and home runs from David Boat and the Puerto Rican Nelson Velazquezbut the Dodgers They responded by Freddie Freeman (one homer, four hits, two RBIs and two runs scored), Will Smith Y Trea Turner (both with two RBIs and one scored).

In a very entertaining game that saw 17 races Between the two teams in just the first three innings, the only bad news for the Californians this Sunday was the sluggish performance of Mexican left-hander Julio Urías, who allowed five runs in the first two innings before leaving the game.

The attack of the puppies He started strongly in the first inning with five runs against a Urías with problems from the first pitch.

Nico Hörner drove in the first run of the game with a single, which was scored by the Venezuelan Willson Contreraswhile PJ Higgins left mute to Dodger Stadium with a ‘grand slam’ that led to the puppies to get 0-5.

With a lot of work ahead of them, Dodgers responded in the bottom of the first inning with three RBIs for Will Smith, Justin Turner and Max Muncy (3-5).

After only two episodes of work, Uriah stepped on the mound of the Dodgers a Phil Bickfordwho turned 27 this Sunday.

However, the reliever did not start his celebration on the right foot as in the third inning he allowed a three-run home run David Boat with which the puppies they opened a gap again on the scoreboard (3-8).

Will Smith gave spark again to the offensive of the Dodgers in the third inning with his second RBI, which he scored Freddie Freeman.

Doubts for Cubs continued when the Dodgers filled the pads and justin turner added a run on a walk by Gavin Lux.

But the best for Dodgers was yet to come without leaving the third inning.

An error in the launch of Patrick Wisdomwhen it seemed that he had the out in a play without much difficulty, he gave the locals two more runs (Max Muncy and Trayce Thompson); and then a single Trea Turner drove in two other races (Gavin Lux and Mookie Betts) for the ones Dodgers They turned the score around in a spectacular way (9-8).

The game had everything until then and it took two hours just to solve the first three innings.

After two episodes in which pitchers took over, Freddie Freeman he returned the prominence to the attacks with a homer in the sixth inning (10-8) and drove in another one in the seventh (11-8).

A home run by the Puerto Rican Nelson Velazquez in the eighth episode he closed the final 11-9.

victory for the Dodgers it was for Phil Bickford with three runs conceded and three strikeouts in one episode while the loss was left to the Cubs Mark Leiter Jr. with one run allowed in 0.1 innings.

The rescue was signed by the Venezuelan Brusdar Graterol (3) with two scoreless innings.