Doctor Strange 2: Producer Reveals Iron Man’s Fate in the Illuminati Universe

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 88% will become one of the most debated installments in the entire MCU. The sequel was a huge commercial success, but fans are highly divided over the outcome. Some appreciated the move to horror at the hands of Sam Raimi, while others were disappointed by the short duration and the lack of more surprising cameos, especially after assumptions were made for months about what we would see in this multiversal adventure. One of the most talked about aspects is Iron Man’s whereabouts in the Illuminati universe, and now one of the producers explains exactly what happened to the character.

The sequel to Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme – 89% served to show the emotional consequences of the decisions the character had to make during the fight against Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War – 79%. At the same time, the story balanced this idea of ​​breaking the rules for the greater good with what happens to Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), who desperately wants to cling to the possibility of a more or less normal life with her children. . In the end, the film is about consequences and sacrifices, and in that sense, the way they approached the change of the Scarlet Witch and the step that Strange takes to become someone who can work in a team was very appreciated.

The thing is, many were left disappointed by the lack of multiverses. There is a moment where Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and America Chavez fast-travel through a bunch of worlds that fans were able to recognize from references. But the scene falls far short of portraying all of the true possibilities in exploring these universes and didn’t live up to what fans envisioned for months. From the first preview it was clear that the Illuminati would appear on the scene and this made many wonder which characters would appear here.

The proposals and guesses were mostly pretty spot on, but the whole Iron Man thing was something that got out of hand. The character in the hands of Robert Downey Jr. opened the MCU as we know it thanks to Iron Man – The Iron Man – 93%. Beyond what one can say about the direct sequels of him, the protagonist became a leader for the Avengers and the central axis of the entire franchise. After the actor said goodbye permanently in Avengers: Endgame – 95%, many expected to see variants of him in other universes and with other actors. More specifically, the rumor was that Tom Cruise, who was once offered the role of Tony Stark, would appear in Doc Strange 2.

Fans took every second of the trailer to justify their theories, from the weaponry that turned out to be from another version of Captain Marvel, to the appearance of Ultron. In the end, Iron Man did not appear anywhere and was not mentioned at all, and although the Illuminati scene will continue to give much to talk about, some are still unhappy with this lack of information. Fortunately, the secrets about the script and the original ideas that were measured are being revealed now that the sequel has already arrived at Disney +. In interview with Empire (via comicbook.com), Richie Palmerproducer of the tape, revealed what really happened with Iron Man on earth-838 and, incidentally, confirms some things about Wanda’s life in that universe:

This is a world where Ultron seems to work the way Tony Stark intended it to work in Age of Ultron. “An armor around the world.” Tony wanted the Avengers to retire in Age of Ultron. So he imagines that this is a Wanda who, at that point… This is a world where Tony figured out Ultron, and it worked, and he was like, “Hey, whoever wants to can retire and go home.”

In this context, Tony’s absence, Wanda’s physical weakness, and the very creation of the Illuminati would be explained:

And then the Illuminati came up behind the scenes, pulling strings, but I think it was a slightly better world for whatever reason, and Wanda was able to go and have the life she deserved. We as viewers don’t know who is the father of those children in this universe.

A good part of the MCU installments show Tony trying to find a way to obtain peace on Earth without having to depend on the heroes, and Ultron was one of his great failures. But in this other universe it seems that he turned out well and that allowed him to begin a new stage in his life that, if he followed what was seen in Avengers: Endgame, led him to become a husband and father. Something similar happens in the case of Wanda. Some have complained that this version is too weak in comparison, but they miss the point that she didn’t have to keep exploiting her abilities and never had the Darkhold to augment her powers.

