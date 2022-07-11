Did Johnny Depp make fun of Amber Heard in his new song?

Johnny Depp seems to have left a few things unsaid as some speculate that his new songs seem to outshine Amber heard. After winning the week-long defamation lawsuit, JD celebrated by relaunching his band. The lawsuit was filed against the Aquaman actress, who claimed to have defamed him by saying that she was being abused by the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

It was an intense month for the ex-partners, as everyone followed the televised court drama. Several fans came out to support the actor, while others sided with Heard. After the end of the trial, Amber he expressed his disappointment with the verdict and even spoke about it on several occasions.

however it is Johnny Depp who made a single statement after the announcement of the verdict and who since then has not commented on the Amber Heard case. But now some think she did. Instead she sang her thoughts in her new song. Depp had previously organized a concert with his group Hollywood Vampires for his fans.

Now, Johnny Depp wrote two songs for the album 18, with the musician jeff beck and some of the lyrics apparently refer to Amber Heard. According to the Sunday Times, the song lyrics that seem to outshine the actress are: “I think you’ve said enough for one shitty night. »

Dans un autre morceau, I titled “Sad Motherf*cking Parade”, on which Depp would say: “Tu es assise là comme un chien avec une démangeaison de sept ans”, adding: “Si j’avais un centime, il n’atteindrait pas your hand “. After winning the case, Johnny received $10.35 million damages, while Amber received $2 million about the counterclaim.

Everyone knows that Amber Heard, whose total net worth is $8 million cannot afford to pay such a sum to Johnny Depp. However, the jury recently gave him a written order to comply with this request.