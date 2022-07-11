Diario Extra – He works in Hollywood and came to celebrate misty title

The championship won by Cartaginés is surrounded by many stories and there are some that transcend our borders. One of them is that of Norma Leiva, a faithful fan of the blue and white team, who traveled from New York, United States, and even delayed her return flight to see the glory of her love team celebrate and celebrate with them.

“I could not miss this opportunity to see my Carthaginian in this historic feat. I had to change that flight and how could I change it, ”she said, very euphoric.

Norma lives the American dream thanks to her cleaning company, NLP Cleaning Services, which allows her to earn a living in Hollywood and spend time with great American movie stars.

With his company he came to work for large production companies, including Warner Brothers, Columbia Pictures, Universal, CBS, HBO, Paramount, Showtime and NBC.

“I have had the opportunity to meet and collect autographs of artists. I have entered the dressing rooms and talked with them. But it is a job that demands a lot of responsibility and seriousness because there are times when you get excited when you see a famous artist, who has received Oscars, but you have to be professional and stay calm, “he told DIARIO EXTRA.

This Tico living in gringo lands, but with a Carthaginian heart, keeps with great affection the autographs of the stars Will Smith, Meryl Streep, Liam Nesson and Amy Adams.

In her 14 years dedicated to this industry, she has also shared with figures such as Alec Baldwin, Mark Wahlberg, Will Ferrell, Ricky Martín, Julianne Moore, Tom Selleck and the Costa Rican Debi Nova.

“I have been able to make friends with important directors and producers. I always carry with me the memory of a big hug, a kind word and gratitude, that is the best autograph and photograph, the ones engraved in my heart”, added Leiva.

In the count of productions for which he worked are: Men in black, The ninja turtles, The bounty hunter, The strange life of Timothy Green, The woman in the window, It’s complicated, Blue bloods, Something borrowed and Marry Me, among others.