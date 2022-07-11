Dani Alves, in the best disposition to sign with Pumas

Wednesday is shaping up to be a key day for talks between Pumas and Brazilian winger Dani Alves

MEXICO — Talks between Cougars Y Daniel Alves they continue, and it is known that the Brazilian is “in the best disposition to sign”, according to sources informed to ESPN and the journalist Antonio Rosales. The final decision would be announced no later than next Wednesday.

Also, Daniel Alves He already has the support of ‘Tite’, Brazil’s technical director to play in Mexico and this is not an impediment for him to be part of the squad for the Amazon team for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Also according to information from Antonio Rosales, Daniel Alves he is arguing with his wife to take the proposal of the Cougars or an offer from Atlético Paranaense, which also attracts him.

The theme of Paranaense is the following: the Sao Paulo team has a strong economic debt with Daniel Alves and, for the moment, it has not been possible to settle the situation that the Curitiba team has taken advantage of, who offered to take over the debt from Sao Paulo and permanently stay with the footballer.

As reported in this space, Cougars consider until Wednesday as the deadline to get the answer from Daniel Alves with whom they had a meeting this Monday to further detail the possible contracting with the Brazilian for the current Apertura 2022 in which the team led by Andrés Lillini has a balance of two draws in the same number of presentations when equalizing at home against Xolos (1 -1) and later in his visit to León (3-3).

Dani Alves and Pumas will have a key day in negotiations on Wednesday AP Photo

The university squad has been one of the most active in the transfer market with incorporations such as César Huerta and goalkeeper Gil Alcalá at first to later give way to contracts such as Gustavo del Prete and Eduardo ‘Toto’ Salvio, who They already made their debut as scorers in Liga MX.

The next engagement Cougars It will be international as they will receive Celta de Vigo in a friendly duel and, later, they will receive Necaxa at the Olímipico Universitario in a duel on Matchday 3 of the 2022 Opening.