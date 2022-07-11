Cristiano Ronaldo without a team: does it still make sense to sign him? The tactical question beyond money: CR7 prevents game development

There is no spectacle more majestic than one star that goes out. It is something that tells of the unstoppable time, which makes the entire firmament darker. A concept that explains the current situation quite well Christian Ronaldothe greatest of all time that now risks finding himself Prisoner of himself. The Portuguese made it clear that he wanted to leave the Manchester United in the same way he left the Juventus. That is with disappointment. The problem is that its new destination is still uncertain. The question that constantly circulates is always the same: who can afford Cristiano Ronaldo? He’s a interrogative which is often misunderstood. Because the first answer is always about the side economic. The Portuguese is 37 years old (he will turn 38 in February) and a salary of more than 20 million euros. Net. The clubs that can guarantee him the same figures can be counted on the fingers of one hand. Yet the auction doesn’t even seem to have started. The fault of a historical period where even the most opulent teams struggle to renew the contracts of their best players, having to surrender to the idea (in some cases) of losing them to zero.

For this the question needs to be disambigued. Because the purchase of Cristiano Ronaldo must be evaluated above all in terms of his sustainability technique. It is an idea that seems like a curse screamed in one Cathedral, but which instead encompasses the whole question. His last parentheses with Juventus And Manchester United have confirmed that engaging the best player in the world on an already very strong team is no guarantee of triumph. Of course, it helps, even a lot, but football is the realm of danger, of the episode, of the duckling, of the surreal error that can become decisive. Especially at large levels. In the last Premier League Cristiano Ronaldo scored 18 goals. It is an interesting fact. None of Manchester United have scored like the Portuguese. Yet it was 13 years that Cristiano hadn’t scored so little (in 2008/2009 he scored 18 goals in the league with the Red Devils). And again: with Ronaldo in the team, United scored 57 league goals. It was since 2017 that he had not collected so few balloons in the opponent’s bag (then they were 54, then they rose to 68 to start swinging: 63, 65, 73).

The top scorer of a team can hardly be the one problembut the way he plays to put it in the better conditions to mark yes. The Chelsea champion of Europe, who has decided to spend 115 million euros to find the finisher of his dreams and then found himself uncomfortable with a centralizer of the maneuver as Lukaku. Ronaldo, on the other hand, is a tyrant. He is the ace who overshadows all the others, there magnet that attracts all the attention, the veil that hides the others. A suggestion that turns into data by observing the parables of Dybala And Benzema. In recent days Barney Ronay wrote on Guardian: “The signing of the Manchester United forward will prevent any club from playing as a tactically modern and physically complete team.” He’s a judgement heavy, but which according to the journalist has its roots in a precedent. The relationship between Rangnickone “fairly” tied to his own game ideas, and Ronaldo was turbulent.

In January, the Portuguese protested loudly about being replaced with United leading 2-0 over Brantford. The technician wanted to cover himself to avoid the danger comeback (after the one collected four days earlier in the house ofAston Villa), the attacker wanted to stay on the pitch to improve his position in the standings gunners. Not even a month later, the clash had repeated itself. During an interview, Ronaldo told Rangnick that he was not comfortable in a style of play that required an exhausting pressing offensive. And then he had “suggested” to the coach to change the layout, moving to 4-4-2 in order to have a partner with whom dialogue and not play the role of sole striker. Ronaldo is still the gunner deadliest in circulation and a purchase makes it more likely to win a major trophy. The risk you run, however, is to pause it development of those around him. In England they wrote that “Christian is the cure for the problems that he himself generates”. Perhaps it is exaggerated, but the fact remains that now the Portuguese it’s a multinational, a larger entity than its own clubs. And inserting it in a squad means betting everything on him more than on a system. It is a risk that may be worth taking. Provided that the price.