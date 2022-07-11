Creed 3: Tessa Thompson says she had more creative freedom

Tessa Thompson goes from project to giant project. We just saw the actress co-star Thor: Love and Thunder along with Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman under the orders of Taika Waititi, and at the end of this year we will have another portion of the actress with believe 3the third installment of this Rocky spin-off that this time will have the same Michael B. Jordan occupying the directing chair. This new movie from the successor to Apollo Creed, Thompson has assured that he has had much more creative freedom, referring to the fact that he has been able to improvise more sequences and get more into the character:

“In the past, it’s been a lot of work to make sure that she has agency and an arc in the context of these sports movies, essentially. I wanted to make sure that she’s not just moving the plot forward, and that she actually has something interesting to offer.” And I normally do that work with the writers… but this time, I might do that work more actively with Mike. I also had much more freedom to improvise that day than the previous ones.“, explained the actress to The Hollywood Reporter. Thompson plays Bianca in the Creed feature films, inseparable from Adonis.







Sylvester Stallone not being part of Creed 3

Although for now this has given us high hopes for the film, since we will see the artists marry wonderfully with their characters by being able to unleash their lines, we remain in a bit of a low mood knowing that Sylvester Stallone will not be part of this third installment, but he is happy with the film. In addition, the actor also withdraws from the saga of The mercenaries with a fourth film that will leave Jason Statham at the helm of this team of actors specialized in the action genre. “I think Sly let it be known that he wasn’t coming back for this one, but I think, you know, his essence and his spirit… there will always be a bit of Rocky inside Adonis“Said Michael B. Jordan himself.

believe 3 It will be released on November 23 of this same 2022.

Font.