Confused to CM: ‘Pogba did not become the champion he was thought to be. Dybala? That’s who you need the most ‘| First page

“It seems to me that they have fallen into the market’s bubble of poverty. They must understand that they have earned a lot and that now football has to give itself rules. But I believe that if they accept a reduction in salary they will not struggle to find a team that matches theirs. ambitions “.

Where does Dybala go?

“There is a Dybala syndrome at Inter too. There is no doubt that Sanchez has to leave or reduce his salary. Maybe Inter will accelerate and take him, but I believe that in the end Dybala can go to teams that need it most. of him, like Naples and Rome “.

Why do Naples and Rome need Dybala?

“Roma need goals. They lost Mkhitaryan and will lose Zaniolo, so they need quality. In Naples they would make a great pair with Osimhen, this is undoubted. He is a player that Spalletti lacks.”

Do you think Osimhen stays in Naples?

“He’s still a player to be discovered. But Bayern haven’t looked for him and neither have Liverpool. This means they don’t think he’s ready yet. I think Osimhen’s transfer could be next.”

Pogba returned to Juve. What player will we see?

“I don’t know, honestly. He has never become the great player he was thought to be. At Manchester he has been out many times. But he is already 29, and it seems to me that his uncertainties are limitations. Having said that, he is still a great player. player. He played every other game in the Premier League “.

Cassano turns 40. What player was he?

“He was among the top three scorers until he was 23 in Serie A. His problem was never technical, he was perhaps the closest player to Baggio in recent years, even if Roby is a full back player, plus universal, while Cassano in the end has carved out that role a little more secluded. Cassano a regret? No, it went as it should go. He was strongly loved, because everyone loves talent in football. But talent is not enough. ” .