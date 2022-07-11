Christian Bale would join a Star Wars project

Christian Bale is one of the great actors of his generation and currently a great addition to the MCU who could also make it to Star Wars. Attention!

Christian bale is in the center of the scene thanks to his participation in Thor: Love and Thunder, where he brings to life Gorr The God Butcher, a character who lost everything he loved on a desert planet and swore to kill all the gods in revenge with the sword Necrosword. He is one of the great villains of the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

This is not the first great participation of Christian bale in a major franchise. In the past she played Batman in the Dark Knight trilogy directed by the talented Christopher Nolan. It was also part of an entry in the saga terminator where he personified John Connor, the leader of the human resistance against the machines. Whenever the script is attractive to him, this actor will join the project that summons him.

Christian Bale to Star Wars?

Now Giant Freaking Robot He reported that Christian bale would be ready to debut in starwars giving life to Starkiller, the protagonist of video games The Force Unleashed and a real fan favorite among fans who have wanted to see this character in live action for a long time. It seems that lucasfilm she is ready to give them what they ask for.

Garen Malek is the name of this character that Darth Vader took as his apprentice when he discovered that the young man was sensitive to The Force. Marek was born on the Wookiee planet Kashyyyk after the Clone Wars ended. When the Sith Lord found him, he took him to reveal the secrets of the Dark Side and make him a powerful ally that even Emperor Palpatine had no knowledge of.

This character was part of Expanded Universe that lucasfilm left aside once Disney bought the production company. Surely many fans of those comics and video games that ceased to be part of the canon at that time are happy with this news and the prospect that some video game characters prior to the time of The House of the Mouse will be taken into account in new projects.

Garen Malek’s story is the perfect excuse for Hayden Christensen don the dark armor of Darth Vader again and return to the world of starwars after his participation in the series of Disney+, Obi-Wan Kenobiwhere we saw the Sith Lord face his former mentor and friend in a battle that the Jedi Master finally managed to pull off thanks to his perseverance and love for the Skywalker children.