Chris Pratt, controversy on Twitter with a UFC fighter

Well it looks like Chris Pratt He’s in trouble again. OK, let’s break it down: Last weekend, Chris attended UFC 276, and not one of the bouts of the night was Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier. Israel won the fight… But the controversy came later.

According to Insider, Chris appeared on the ESPN broadcast after the show, where he allegedly took credit for Israel’s victory by abandoning his opponent. “I’m going to say this as humbly as I can, as a guy who’s never stepped foot in the octagon,” he explains. And he adds: “I don’t know this game, I’m just an actor. But I’m not a fan, man.” “I don’t like how these people behave, all that talk and then what they project”, he added. “It’s like, come on man, drop it and, I guess you have to get paid for that promise you made to yourself about being such a badass.”

Unsurprisingly, Israel was not thrilled with the comment, and responded in kind on Twitter. “Good morning. I’m the man,” he said, accompanied by a clip from the movie Wanted, in which James McAvoy punches Chris in the face with a computer keyboard. “You are just a fan.” Despite not being mentioned in the tweet, Chris apologized to Israel regardless. “You’re right. I’m sorry brutha,” he offered. “It bothers me that people criticize my work, without ever having risked anything.” “It makes me a hypocrite to do exactly that with you. My fault. Keep going, champ.” There you have it, but stay out of the octagon, Chris!

Although let’s see, he doesn’t lack muscles, to play a Navy SEAL in the Amazon Prime Video movie ‘The Final List’, and after being tricked by Chris Hemswoth into eating kangaroo and being full of muscles, Chris Pratt he had to be in “combat shape, prepared to do everything from sprinting with a heavy backpack to dragging a body,” his trainer Jared Shaw, a former SEAL, told MH US for Pratt’s extensive cover story where he speaks of his transformation. That meant andJoin the WOD Murph CrossFit Hero (created in memory of Navy SEAL Lt. Michael P. Murphy), which Pratt did several times as part of his training. So if you have to fight, you are well prepared.

