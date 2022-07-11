Chris Jericho claims Brock Lesnar used homophobic terms against him

At SummerSlam 2016, Brock Lesnar ended his match against Randy Orton with a series of controversial elbows to the head that opened a gash and gave Orton a concussion. Following the incident, which many thought was unplanned and reckless, Chris Jericho and Brock Lesnar got into a heated argument which almost ended in a fight. Six years later, Chris Jericho has revealed new details from what happened on the True Geordie podcast:

“I was in Gorilla (Positon), and I was f*cking furious about what happened. Then Brock Lesnar came over and saw me angry about it, and decided to challenge me. So we had a little mishap, but I was like, ‘Fuck this guy. I don’t give a shit how big it is. I su** it. That’s wrong. I will fight to the death, I will stand for what I believe in until she dies.'”

Later, Jericho also went into detail about the exchange of words with the former UFC champion. According to Y2J, Lesnar used homophobic insults against him during this dispute.

“I remember literally being nose to nose with him, and he was laughing. And actually, he was saying things that would probably get me canceled if I had said it to him, homophobic terms that should not be said“.

Although finally, this disagreement between Lesnar and Jericho did not end in more than a fight, their discussion was one of the most famous brawls of recent years within the world of wrestling. It is unknown what the current relationship between Jericho and Lesnar is like, but it seems that the AEW fighter continues to defend his behavior that day.

