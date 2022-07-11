Chris Hemsworth’s express workout for pecs of steel

Chris Hemsworth, like his partner, the Spanish Elsa Pataky, is a great sports lover. He actually has his own fitness app (Centr) where he offers personalized fitness programs. trainingdiet and lifestyle information.

The actor, who is premiering these days the fourth installment of the God of Thunder saga, in which he stars alongside Natalie Portman, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’has shared with his instagram followers an express training to work the pecs. It is a circuit with 4 exercises focused on this part of the body that, together with the abdomen, acquires a great role in summer.

In the video, C.Chris Hemsworth challenges his followers to work their chests and get some pecs like Thor. The actor explains that a total of 4 rounds of the 4 exercises must be performed, leaving a minute to rest. Do you dare to perform the training of the God of Thunder?

These are the exercises that Chris Hemsworth recommends to strengthen the chest

Incline Dumbbell Bench Press

It is an ideal exercise to work both the chestsuch as the shoulders, arms, and collarbone area. It is vital to maintain a correct posture: tilt the bench between 20 and 45ºkeep your legs bent, your feet flat on the floor, your shoulders slightly back, and your head and back against the bench.

Take a breath and raise the dumbbells, keeping the elbows in the same plane as the shoulders. Breathe out when your arms are fully extended, hold for 1 second, and breathe in again as you lower the dumbbells.

The actor proposes to perform 12 repetitions.

Seated Machine Bench Press

Make sure you sit with your back and head pressed together, stick your chest out, take a deep breath and slowly push the machine forward until your arms are almost fully extended. After a 1-second pause, slowly return to the starting position.

Perform as Chris Hemsworth 12 repetitions.

high pulley crossover

Another exercise to work the pectoral that he proposes Thor is the high pulley crossing. Standing, grab each of the rings with each hand and lower them to hip height. Then return to the starting position. Keep your elbows slightly bent at all times.

Do 10 repetitions.

Wide grip push-ups

The last exercise in the circuit is the wide-grip push-up, a basic movement that works your chest muscles. Place your hands outside your shoulder line, keeping your body straight and your abdominals contracted. Bend your elbows out and return to the starting position.

Chris Hemsworth proposes you to perform 10 repetitions.

See them

comments