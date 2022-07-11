Chris Hemsworth talks about his daughter in ‘Thor 4’

SPOILERS for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ star Chris Hemsworth has opened up about starring alongside his daughter in the Marvel movie.

Thor returned for his fourth solo film and Chris Hemsworth’s real-life daughter, India Rose Hemsworth, appeared with her father as the “Love (Love)” of the title ‘Love and Thunder’ in the final scenes of the film.

Love is the ward of Thor and the daughter of Christian Bale’s Gorr. She calls Thor ‘Uncle Thor’ and together they are known as ‘Love and Thunder’.

Marvel Studios

Hemsworth told Marvel.com that sharing the screen with his daughter was similar to sharing a house with her.

“It was like when I’m at home, trying to tell her to do something, she’s like, pfft, no, I’ll do it my way.. And good for her, because she did an amazing job.” He explained.

“I love the power that children have in moments like thatHemsworth said. “It’s a good reminder, all of that, for all of us to stay true to who we are and not get caught up in the self-importance of it all.”

Marvel Studios

Christian Bale, who shared scenes with India, revealed that Hemsworth was always on set when his daughter performed.

“Chris is a wonderfully caring father.off-camera all the time, just checking she was okay, giving me the go-ahead, I’d give her a go-ahead, checking,” Bale explained.It was really endearing to see you both. He left her alone, and she did it alone.”

It was Hemsworth himself who suggested a scene opposite his daughter India that became a larger role. The Director Taika Waititi he said, “I felt like it was a really nice way to end the movie with Chris and his daughter and have them be ‘Love and Thunder.'”

The best gifts for Avengers and Marvel fans

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io