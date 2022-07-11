Chris Hemsworth opens up about his marriage to Elsa Pataky and his idyllic Australian life

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth credit: Bang Showbiz

Eight years have passed since Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth, married since 2010, left Los Angeles to start a much more relaxed and peaceful existence with their three children, India Rose and twins Tristan and Sasha, on Australian soil: specifically in that natural paradise that surrounds the city of Byron Bay.

The balance that the protagonist of the ‘Thor’ saga makes of this new stage in his native country could not be more positive, since it has allowed him, among many other things, to continue his successful career in the mecca of cinema without the need of having to spend most of his time in Hollywood and, therefore, giving up the benefits of his idyllic family life.

The action movie star has managed, through his own production company, that his latest filming linked to the Marvel franchise has taken place in Australia, where he has been able to enjoy that home lifestyle and in communion with nature with the that I had always dreamed of. “Life is sweet, it’s great and I couldn’t ask for more. If you had asked me ten years ago where I would like to be, I would have told you exactly here,” Hemsworth, 38, revealed in conversation with the Daily Telegraph.

At the end of May, the Spanish actress expressed herself in similar terms about the highly satisfactory relationship that unites her with her husband on a professional level. Elsa had to stand in for Natalie Portman in some scenes of the last ‘Thor’ movie, which undoubtedly gave the most romantic sequences of the film extra credibility. Also, the Madrilenian has put herself under the orders of the artist, who usually works as a producer in her projects, in films such as ‘Interceptor’ or ‘Spiderhead’, both shot in the Australian state of Queensland.

“He knows how difficult it has been for me to put aside my career, in a way, to be with the children. So he has been a great help in every way, also to return to work, because he knows how much I like him. He doesn’t stop being my boss and sometimes he’s very bossy, but it’s always a lot of fun,” confessed the also model and designer, without forgetting his facet as a fitness guru, in conversation with the Daily Mail.