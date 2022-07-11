Chris Hemsworth, beyond Thor, leads a quiet life in the middle of nature | cinema

Chris Hemsworth plays Thor in the cinema, the blond, stocky and benevolent man who loves humanity and is an intergalactic vigilante who charms many around the world. A character who, while discovering himself, faces love and power.

in fiction, Thor he suffers for the love of Jane Foster, but in real life the one who represents him, Chris Hemsworth, is happily married to the Spanish actress and journalist Elsa Pataky.

Many of the qualities of the god of thunder seem to cross from fiction to real life: with his physical qualities, Chris generates sighs on social networks; He is passionate about exercise, shares training routines and transmits a normality that is rare in his guild.

But, without a doubt, it is his family life that arouses the greatest praise. He has been married for 11 years to Elsa Pataky, with whom he has three children. They live in a remote country house in Australia, a place surrounded by imposing vegetation and lonely beaches. His philosophy of life is to see his children grow up surrounded by nature and not get used to certain things that civilization brings.

In his social networks he has 55 million followers. It is an open book, there he shares romantic escapades, jokes and everyday situations with which his audience also identifies.

Away from the scandals, Chris Hemsworth openly mocks fame and gossip, enjoys the simplicity of life and proves that he is much more than the face of a fictional god.