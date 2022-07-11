Chris Hemsworth he had to train very hard to get in shape for Thor: Love and Thunder, but in reality, exercise is a very important part of his life and daily routine, and that led him to develop an app together with the best trainers that he could find, with whom he develops all kinds of training routines.

Also, on his Instagram account, the actor (who will possibly return for a fifth Thor) often shares what his workouts look like for each body part, and he recently revealed a chest workout that’s short, intense, and highly effective.

Hemsworth has routines with body weight, with weights, cables or apparatushe usually recommends different exercises and training to ensure a more complete work, but the advantage is that he prefers routines that are short and that means that you do not need to spend a lot of time in the gym if you want to see good results.

Their most recent shared routine is a training to mark and tone the chestwhich consists of a circuit where 4 basic exercises are performed that use weights, cables and an exercise without equipment.

Chris Hemsworth and his 4 exercises for a marked chest

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

The actor’s routine It is done in the form of a circuit, this means that you must do one exercise after another, without resting until you go through all of the training. At the end, the actor explains that you should rest for 1 minute (to recover and not run out of energy in the middle of the next set) and then repeat 4 times.

The important thing is not to speed it up, but to focus on performing each exercise correctly and with a good intensity, making sure you feel the work in the chest area (but also in the arms).

Incline Chest Press – 12 repetitions

This exercise is performed on a seated bench with the back slightly tilted back. You should grab the dumbbells and press up and down, bringing the weights over your head and then lowering to chest height.

Seated chest press – 12 repetitions

This exercise is similar to the incline press, the difference is that you will be sitting with your back straight. He performs the exercise on a press machine, but it can be done with dumbbells or even resistance bands.

wire fly – 12 repetitions

For this exercise you need a cable apparatus. You must stand with your back to the apparatus, take one end of the cable in each hand, with your arms slightly behind you, and then you must do the fly movement, raising your arms until they meet in front, slightly above chest height.

Open Posture Pushups – 10 repetitions

Finally, the open posture of the push-ups is what will help the work to focus on the chest. You simply have to open your hands beyond the width of your shoulders, and perform the exercise in the same way as always, bringing your chest very close to the ground each time you go down.

1 minute break – repeat 4 times

Rest does not mean that you can throw yourself on the ground, it is recommended that you stay on your feet, move a little and do breathing exercises to recover, while you prepare to start all over again. The actor says that you should repeat the circuit several times, but you can do less or more depending on your condition. Remember to stay well hydrated throughout the training, taking advantage of these breaks to drink water, otherwise you won’t last.