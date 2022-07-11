Chris Evans – Movies, Quotes, Videos

Chris Evans is an actor known for playing the Captain America in the movies of Marvel.

About Chris Evans

Christopher Robert Evans was born on June 13, 1981 in United States Flag Boston (United States).

Chris Evans became known in the cinema with the hilarious Not Another Teen Movie (2001) Y The Perfect Score (2004). Then she got the big opportunity and she didn’t miss it: she played the Human Torch in The Fantastic Four and the Silver Surfer (2007). Her best known role is that of Steve Rogers, Captain America, whom she played in a few of avengers (The Avengers).

By the way, in 2020 he returned to television to star in the miniseries, Defending Jacob.

We have seen him here Daggers in the Back (2019)a movie starring Daniel Craig.

He is going to release a movie with Ryan Gosling called The Agent Agent (2022).

Chris Evans Quotes

I THINK MY STYLE HAS ALWAYS BEEN INFLUENCED BY “LESS IS MORE”. THE MOST MODERN STYLES ARE SIMPLE AND CLASSIC, LIKE A WHITE T-SHIRT AND JEANS. YOU MAY HAVE A BELT AND COOL SHOES, BUT EVERYTHING ELSE IS SIMPLE.

THE THING IS WHEN I SEE A SUNSET OR A WATERFALL OR SOMETHING, FOR A SPLIT OF A SECOND IT’S SO COOL, BECAUSE FOR A MOMENT I’M OUT OF MY BRAIN, AND IT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH ME. I’M NOT TRYING TO UNDERSTAND IT, YOU KNOW WHAT I MEAN? AND I WONDER IF I CAN SOMEWAY FIND A WAY TO MAINTAIN THAT MENTAL STILLNESS.

Curiosities

Zodiac sign: Gemini.

Chris Evans movies at MCM

Video: Chris Evans Biography