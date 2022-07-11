Cheapest cars, Kia Sportage, Ford Bronco and more: top 5

Welcome to a new top 5 of the most read news of the week. The highlights of the automotive world.

To begin and occupying the first place of the top 5 of the week, we will talk about the list of the ‘cheapest’ new cars in Colombia in 2022. The prices in this case are in a range between 46 and 61 million pesossome also among the best sellers in the country.

Euro NCAP carried out a new round of security tests and the Kia Sportage was one of the featured models, earning the highest rating of ‘5 stars’. Another novelty for Colombia: Ford Bronco in its ‘full’ version It is available for direct sale.

The most read news count also includes information about the ‘forced’ update that the Russian SUV received Lada Niva in its Travel version, in which his team was reduced to the minimum possible. We finish with the first data of the new generation of Mitsubishi L200.

5. Mitsubishi L200 wants to keep up with Hilux and Frontier: new generation in sight

With the aim of continuing to measure up to the Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux and Nissan Frontier, the Mitsubishi L200 is working on a new generation. This pick-up was ‘hunted’ conducting tests in broad daylight south of the old continent: spy photos.

The company will put aside the platform that currently supports the pick-up, and will make it brand new. As an effect, its measurements will suffer variations, among them a longer wheelbase compared to the current model. It will adapt to the new times and offer hybrid mechanical schemes.

The development process of the new generation of the Mitsubishi L200 is at an early stage, and its global marketing could occur in sometime in 2024. We are waiting for the brand to reveal all its details.

4. Lada Niva Travel also reduced its equipment, removing technology

Even in the midst of the difficulties of the automotive industry in Russia as a result of the conflict with Ukraine, local manufacturers adjusted to the conditions to sell their vehicles. It is the case of Lada Niva Travel, which changed to be produced in times of crisis.

The Russian manufacturer AvtoVAZ reported an update that simplified the vehicle making it easier. The same thing happened with the price, now it is cheaper. For this version the model remove important security features and anti-lock braking system.

The propulsion system seems to have been saved, with a 1.7-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine that delivers power of 83 hp, connected to a five-speed manual gearbox and all-wheel drive.

3. Ford Bronco ‘full version’ can now be purchased in Colombia: see the price

The Colombian importing company Auto Race Imports reported that it is for sale for direct import to Ford Bronco. Its about main model within the off-road range, not to be confused with Bronco Sport which is the ‘lightest’ SUV.

The images were published on the firm’s social networks, in which a copy of the wildtrak version in configuration of two doors. Bronco is presented in the characteristic yellow color, combined with a black roof and accessories.

Reportedly, once the order is placed there is a 95 day deadline for delivery of the vehicle in our country. The sale price for the Ford Bronco in Colombia of $105,000 dollars was also announced, translated into about 450 million COP pesos.

2. New Kia Sportage and other cars were analyzed by Euro NCAP: see the result

With a total of seven participating vehicles in a new round of tests, Euro NCAP gave five stars to five of these and the remaining two took four stars. Outstanding results in general terms for the evaluated models.

On the list are: Alfa Romeo Tonale, Kia Sportage, Cupra Born and the Mercedes-Benz T-Class and Citan, which reached the high score. Toyota Aygo X and BMW i4 were the other participants, who were located one step further down the table of results.

A five-star ‘package’ was awarded to the latest-generation Kia Sportage, related to Hyundai Tucson, both Korean models earned similar and outstanding results. It was concluded that the SUV has a good security team.

1. These are the 10 cheapest new cars in Colombia in 2022

Here all the details of the most read news of the week in THE COLOMBIAN CAR. See which are the cheapest new cars in Colombia. First of all, keep in mind that all new vehicles sold in our country, including nationally assembled ones, they are quoted in dollars.

From that, when comparing the sale values ​​of the most affordable vehicles on the market at the end of 2021, with those that are current now, the increase is in some cases of up to 10 million pesos. Effect that also has to do with the different industry crises in the world.

The price range of the ‘cheapest’ in our country is between 46 and 61 million pesos COP. The first three places are occupied by: Suzuki S-presso GA for $46,140,000, Renault Kwid Zen for $48,500,000 and Kia Picanto Emotion 1.0 MT for $48,690,000.

Jessica Paola Vera Garcia.