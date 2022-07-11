“Catnip” Pete Davidson “Shows His Magical Charm” to Kim Kardashian in New Hulu Series Trailer, Body Language Expert Says

A body language expert revealed that PETE Davidson “shows her magic” appeals to Kim Kardashian as she first appears on the Hulu family show.

Judi James had her say on the couple’s relationship when The Kardashians season 2 trailer was released today – and she feels Pete is completely “addicted.”

Pete, 28, has been labeled “catnip” due to his somewhat unexpected appeal to beautiful A-listers like Kim, 41, Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale.

But as Pete makes his debut in The Kardashians, Judi thinks his charm is clear.

Judi shared his comments exclusively with The US Sun. Here’s what he had to say…

This promo feels like hard-core Kardashians: intense, dramatic (of course) but maybe a little more mature, wiser and even thoughtful than before, despite the crazy music.

In the main scenes, there is a lot of dressing in black or monochromatic to focus on faces and therefore emotions and thoughts rather than style or even sex appeal.

We are told of birth, marriage and then what looks like the health scare of mom Kris Jenner, 66, hinting at some deeper themes this season with some very real and maybe even raw emotions.

The trailer also shows a tamponade of the eyes, presumably to signal tears on the horizon.

With a little thoughtful gaze, this feels like a season where they rearrange and move on after what feels like a strengthening period.

In the evolution of the Kardashians, this feels like a bonding moment as a unit to share important moments, despite each of their separate dramas.

The shots of Kourtney, 43, and Travis Barker, 46, appear suitably sexual, with him being described as quite a charismatic character in preparing for their wedding.

Kim and Pete’s clip, meanwhile, sounds incredibly eloquent.

As Kim rushes into the room to call him, Pete almost jumps to attention to run after her on command. Is the male now completely surrendered? This clip suggests it Giudi Giacomo

As Kim rushes into the room to call him, Pete almost jumps to attention to run after her on command.

Is the male now completely surrendered? This clip suggests it.

This is an intriguing relationship, with “catnip” Pete, looking super attractive to A-list women, perhaps finally showing us the magic.

Is she funny and rebellious or did this running around after Kim show a more devoted and perhaps well-mannered charm?

