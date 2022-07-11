Carlos Salcedo would have been an option to reach Cruz Azul

The cement workers sounded out a Mexican who left the Liga MX to play in the MLS and who today wants to return to Mexico.

Cruz Azul has asked about some footballers, nationals and foreigners, but has also wanted to repatriate others and the new name added to said list is Carlos Salcedo, who plays in the MLS and his return to Liga MX is closer than ever.

The issue of reinforcements in Cruz Azul is still pending because it seems that fate insists that they do not arrive, Day 2 of the 2022 Liga MX Opening Tournament has been played and the cement workers only have Carlos Rotondi, who gave positive flashes in his debut this Saturday.

According to ESPN, several Liga MX teams were interested in defense services, including Pachuca, Chivas and Cruz Azul, but his destiny seems to be with the Bravos de Juárez although his salary would be less than what he currently receives with Toronto, where he has a 4-year contract.

The Braves seek to strengthen themselves in the best way after their painful Clausura 2022, where they did not pass from the bottom of the Table. Salcedo would have received in the end a more formal offer from the frontiersmen, so the Celestes would have passed by after asking about their services.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Vamos Azul allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!