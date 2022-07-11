Carlos Salcedo outlines a four-year deal and a slightly lower income than in MLS

The defender aims to become one of the best paid in his position in Mexico, despite the slight reduction in what he receives in Toronto, sources revealed.

MEXICO.- The return of Carlos Salcedo Mexican soccer continues to take steps forward, as the environment close to the Mexican defender assures that he is shaping up to return to Liga MX with a four-year agreement and a slightly lower income than he received in MLS.

Despite the decrease in salary, the defender would become one of the best paid in Mexican soccer.

Thanks to the continuity you have shown Carlos Salcedo Throughout his career, there were several teams that were interested in his services, Pachuca, Chivas and Cruz Azul, but everything indicates that he is Juarez Braves the team that will stay with the 28-year-old defender.

Juarez Braves It is the team with which he has had the most communication Carlos Salcedo, and the most suitable to receive it; It is known that the parties have already agreed on a four-year contract, although for the Guadalajara player the economic perception will not be the same as in toronto.

Salcedo has not yet added five months as a member of toronto; his participation has gone from more to less, always showing his experience achieved in Europe, Mexico and the United States. That point, above all, would be for Juarez Braves a great contribution, beyond the fact that the team has started the Apertura 2022 with a lot of security in defense.

FC Juárez would be the team that put the most formal offer to the defender on the table, despite the interest of Pachuca, Chivas and Cruz Azul. AP

The team led by Hernán Cristante started the tournament on the right foot and remains undefeated in the first two dates with 4 points; he has not conceded a goal and has scored twice.



After his victory over Xolos de Tijuana, Hernán Cristante did not hide the topic of Carlos Salcedo. He said that there are talks for the player to reinforce Juarez BravesWell, I point out that any team in the Liga MX could be interested.

The next few hours are important to define the situation of Carlos Salcedowho last week was in Mexico, although from entry to exit, since he had to report to the training of toronto.