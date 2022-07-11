Carlos Salcedo did not have in his plans to return to Liga MX

The next few hours will be crucial to know the future of

Carlos Salcedo

. The defender of the Toronto FC of the United States MLS, recognized that the negotiations with Bravos de Juárez are advanced and that he could soon define where he will play this tournament.

“We are in the last hours to return to Liga MX. It was not in my plans to return, but for things of the family, my children and my wife decisions must be made,” he said in an interview for TUDN.

The defender assured that it was not in his plans to return to Aztec soccer. However, he stressed that due to personal situations he has made the decision to negotiate with the border club. However, there are still important details to be negotiated.

“The truth that I am very happy for the things that are comingmaybe it is not so good to change so quickly, but sometimes things are not planned and you have to make decisions immediately.

Salcedo relegated from Toronto FC’s last game

Salcedo’s representative will meet in the next few hours with the board to try to reach an agreement. For now he has not been taken into account by his coach Bob Bradley to play the match between Toronto and the San Jose Earthquakes last Saturday, July 9. The helmsman openly argued that the reason why the Mexican did not play was because of his possible departure from the club.

“I don’t think anything is final, but it is such that it will probably end up in a club in Mexico. Due to a personal and family situation, it was important for him to be back in Mexico.”

It would not be the first time that Salcedo changes teams for personal reasonsWell, let’s remember that after his brief stay in Europe he decided to return to Mexico arguing a similar situation.