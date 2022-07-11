Can Fortnite be played on PS3 or Xbox 360? This is what it would look like | EpicGames | Playstation | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

We already know that you can play Fortnite on PS4 and Xbox One, as well as new-gen consoles from Sony and Microsoft. However, what happens when you jump even further back? We tell you if it is possible to play the Battle Royale on the remembered PS3 and Xbox 360 consoles.

The first thing you should know is that Fortnite It has never been playable on PS3 or Xbox 360 and never will be. Originally released in Early Access in 2017, Fortnite was developed using Unreal Engine 4. This makes it not compatible with PlayStation 3 or Xbox 360.

However, there is a reduced version of the engine for mobile platforms. The bad news is that Fortnite transitioned to Unreal Engine 5 in late 2021, further pushing outdated systems out of the realm of possibility.

the youtuber Sdfx Show also did the test when executing Fortnite with the Nvidia G70 graphics card, the same one that was installed on the PlayStation 3 consoles. It should be noted that this is a simulation to know how the game would look on the old console, not that you can actually install the title on the system.

Fortnite It is currently playable on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Android devices. It can also be played on iOS, but from Xbox Cloud Gaming or GeForce Now.

