Camila Cabello, loneliness and the search for true love after Shawn Mendes: “I’m in no hurry”

After last year, the life of the cantane of “Havana“Camila Cabello, he had lived lower than high. And instead, in recent months the pop star has managed to take revenge against destiny, starting a golden period where she has not only released her new album Familia being invited to perform at the Champions League final at the Stade The France on the notes of “Bam Bam”(A song sung paired with Ed Sheeran), but also learning to love each other by changing one’s attitude towards love and couple relationships. And this is also thanks to the therapy.

After saying goodbye to the ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes in November 2021, Cabello she hasn’t officially dated anyone anymore (despite rumors of a flirt with Austin Kevitich) professing serenely single, as she has no intention of rushing into a new romance with no future.

“I don’t focus much on that,” he explained to Cosmopolitan UK Camila referring to his love life. “I really want to hang out with people and make new friends, I’ve made a lot of friends over the past year. If something happens then it’s fine, but there is no pressure, ”continued the 25-year-old former member of Fifth Harmony. “Now I’m just trying to have fun. I want to live my life and have great friendships. If something comes out of all this it would be something more and it would be fantastic », continued Camila Cabello, who opened during the interview also about her experience with anxiety and therapy.

In addition, in recent weeks, Camila Cabello seems to have definitely moved on after the relationship with Shawn Mendes thanks to a new boyfriend with an incredible resemblance to the singer of “Stitches“. Once the holidays in Italy were over, she spent in the company of her parents, the star of “Havana”Returned to Los Angeles where she was spotted during a romantic outing with Austin Kevitch30-year-old CEO of the Lox Club app which, by a strange twist of fate, is dedicated to dating and dating.

