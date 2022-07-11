Cameron Diaz suspects she was used as a “drug mule” in her youth

She is considered one of the most beautiful Hollywood actresses, her name has appeared in hundreds of movies and without a doubt she is one of the most beloved and admired celebrities in the world of entertainment, but the life of Cameron Diaz was not always daydream, even, instead of a successful career, he may have spent several years in prison.

The actress is convinced that during her youth she was used as a mule (person dedicated to passing illegal substances and articles from one country to another), this when she was an inexperienced young woman and worked as a model in Paris, as she said during her participation in the podcast ” Second Life”.

Diaz explained that at that time she had spent all the money she had to move to France, believing that it would be easy for her to find new opportunities, since her career as a catalog model had already taken off in the United States. Unfortunately Cameron was wrong and despite spending a whole year in the European country he did not achieve anything.

Read also: Fernando del Solar’s widow reveals how she has faced the driver’s absence

It was when she was desperate to generate some income that she received a strange proposal, to model in Morocco and although from the beginning it did not give her a good feeling, she ended up accepting.

“This was in the early ’90s and I was given a locked suitcase that had my ‘costumes’ (that I was going to model in) inside,” she recalled.

Although she never opened the suitcase, the actress is completely sure that there were drugs inside; so she decided to listen to her instincts and leave that job behind.

“I think it was a mule taking drugs to Morocco, I swear to God. (I thought) What the fuck is in that suitcase? I am this girl with blonde hair and blue eyes in Morocco; It’s the ’90s, I’m wearing ripped jeans and platform boots and my hair is down…this is really insecure,” she expressed.

When she got to customs she was completely honest with the policemen and confessed that the luggage she was carrying was not hers and, as the security rules were much more relaxed than now, they allowed her to leave the suitcase and go.

Cameron recognized that this was her first and last job in Paris, because fortunately, months later the opportunity of a lifetime came, to play the sensual Tina Carlyle in the movie “The Mask” alongside Jim Carrey, a role that brought her to international fame and success.

read also: Alfredo Adame defends Coco Levy, asks victims to “prove” that his accusations are true