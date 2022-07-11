Cameron Diaz reveals that she was used as a mule to traffic drugs in the nineties

Cameron Diaz She recalled that she was “used as a drug mule” in the 1990s, just weeks before her acting career took off with a leading role in the fantasy comedy ‘The Mask’.

The 49-year-old actress is about to return to the big screen after an eight-year hiatus, preparing to star opposite Jamie Foxx in the comedy Back In Action.

Recalling the beginnings of her career, the actress revealed that she was trying to develop a life as a model in Paris, before landing a job as “mule carrying drugs to Morocco“.

During an intervention in the podcast ‘Second Life’, Cameron Diaz explained that he collected enough money to move to Paris and dedicate himself to modeling, but that he had no luck finding work in the city.

“I was there for a whole year and didn’t work a single day. I couldn’t get a job even to save my life. Then I got one but actually I think it was a mule that carried drugs to MoroccoI swear to God”, confessed the Hollywood star.

Cameron admitted that he was not aware that he was carrying illegal substances until he arrived at the airport and began to panic when he realized what he was carrying.

“This was in the early 90s. I was given a locked suitcase that had my ‘costumes’ on it. She was a girl with blond hair and blue eyes in Morocco. She was wearing ripped jeans and platform boots, her hair down; this was really unsafe. I had to tell the agents that the suitcase was not mine and that I had no idea who she was. That was the only job I got in Paris.”

The actress avoided at least one sentence 10 years in prison for drug trafficking when he left the suitcase with officials when he returned to France, citing that as the first and last job he had in Paris.

After the lucky escape, the actress finally got her big break in Los Angeles, as a casting agent contacted her.

The producers were looking for a leading actress to star, alongside Jim Carreythe 1994 hit ‘The Mask’.

Since then, Cameron Diaz has had leading roles in blockbusters such as ‘The Holiday,’ ‘What Happens in Vegas,’ and ‘Charlie’s Angels.’ But it was in 2014, with at least 20 years of career, when she moved away from acting to settle in family life with her husband Benji Maddox and her daughter Raddix.

After admitting that Jamie Foxx and Tom Brady “convinced her to return to acting”, she is ready to return to the big screen alongside the actors in the upcoming movie ‘Back In Action’.

Following the announcement of his comeback a few days ago, Cameron joked, “Jamie Foxx, only you could get me back in action! I can’t wait, it’s going to be a blast.”

