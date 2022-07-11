Cameron Diaz reveals having been used as a drug ‘mule’ before becoming an actress

Cameron Diaz will finally return to the big screen after 8 years of having made the decision to retire from acting, for which she was encouraged to an intimate interview on the Second Life podcast, where she recounted some of her most impressive experiences prior to achieving success. at the cinema.

One of the most shocking statements of the 49-year-old actress came when she revealed that she had been used as a drug ‘mule’ before entering the world of cinema.

According to the interpreter, this happened when she worked as a model in Paris at a time when she spent all the money she had and after residing for more than a year in the European country, she could not get an income anywhere.

In that moment of desperation, the actress received a strange proposal that consisted of modeling in Morocco, however, she assured that behind that “innocent offer” a much more murky matter was hidden.

“The only thing they offered me was something that I think consisted of working as a ‘mule’ to take drugs to Morocco, I swear to God”

That was in the early 90s and according to the actress they gave her a locked suitcase in which the wardrobe that she would use there was supposedly.

Diaz mentioned that this was her first and last job in Paris since months later she was presented with the great opportunity to play Tina Carlyle in the famous movie The Mask, a role that would open the doors to different leading roles in major Hollywood productions. .

