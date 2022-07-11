Cameron Diaz confesses the dark job she had before becoming an actress with which she almost ended up in jail

TAfter almost eight years without a long list of movies under his belt, Cameron Daz gets back in front of a camera. The actress will do it in an action comedy Netflixin which to share screen with James Foxx. While the premiere arrives, the American has shared some surprising statements about her life before becoming a Hollywood star.

The interpreter participated in Hillary Kerr’s ‘Second Life’ podcast and revealed that, before becoming an actress, worked as a catalog model in United States. While still very young, he decided to make a change in his life and moved to Paris in order to advance in your profession. “I was there a whole year and didn’t work a day,” admitted Cameron Diaz.

However, despite not getting any position, the American confessed in her interview that she did get to do some things. “I got a job, but really I think it was like a mule to transport drugs to Morocco, I swear to God“I expressed on the Hillary Kerr podcast.

Cameron Daz’s job as a ‘mule’

As the actress related, it all happened in the early 1990s, a time when regulations at airports were not as strict and security was not comprehensive. “They gave me a locked suitcase that had my ‘suits’ inside…I open quotes, I close quotes,” Cameron Daz recounted.

For her, nothing made him suspect what the suitcases actually contained, although he did begin to do so when he arrived in Morocco. At that moment, the actress wondered what she was inside: “I’m a blonde girl with blue eyes in Morocco, it’s the nineties, I’m wearing ripped jeans.”

Despite everything, Cameron Daz did not have to face the dreaded questions of the authorities and avoided what, surely, would have become a conviction. “That was the only job I got in Paris”, stated in ‘Second Life’. Shortly after that, the interpreter landed a role in ‘The Mask’film that catapulted him to fame in Hollywood.