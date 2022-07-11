Cameron Diaz believes that he was “a mule that transported drugs” when he was young: he said so in ‘Second Life’ | Famous

In this regard, in the decades of the 90s and 2000s, the Hollywood star positioned himself as one of the most popular celebrities, thanks to films like ‘My best friend’s wedding’, ‘Charlie’s Angels’ and ‘Madness of love in Vegas’; however, her path to fame was not easy.

This was the beginning of Cameron Diaz in entertainment: he thinks he was “mule”

In an interview with Hillary Kerr for the ‘Second Life’ podcast in 2020, Diaz admitted that she started working at a very young age in various jobs; however, back in the 90s, after developing as a catalog model, she tried to venture into the world of modeling in Paris, but without success.

“I started working as a catalog model and got enough money to move to Paris and get an apartment that I shared with a girl who is still one of my best friends,” she said.

The famous said that when she looked for a job she couldn’t get one for about a year and when she did, she thinks “she was like a mule transporting drugs.”

“I was there for a whole year and didn’t work a single day. I couldn’t get a job to save my life. Then I got one, but actually I think it was like a mule transporting drugs to Morocco, I swear to God, “said the famous.

During the chat, the actress commented that they gave her a closed suitcase and she did not know what it contained. Because of what she preferred to say, at the airport, that it wasn’t hers.

“This was in the early 1990s. They gave me a locked suitcase that had my ‘costumes’. (…) What the hell is in that suitcase? (she thought) I’m like this blue-eyed blonde girl in Morocco, it’s the nineties, I’m wearing ripped jeans and platform boots and my hair is down. I was like… ‘this is really unsafe,’” she pointed out.

‘The Mask’ was Cameron Diaz’s first big hit

Later, in 1994, the film ‘The Mask’ came to the big screen, in which Cameron played the leading character of Tina Carlyle alongside celebrities such as Jim Carrey, Peter Greene, Amy Yasbek and Peter Riegert.

Although at first, the artist was not sure if she would be part of the cast, it was the director Chuck Russell who convinced her to join what became one of her most important projects.

It was from ‘The Mask’ that the actress (now 49 years old) continued her acting career, until 2014 when she appeared in ‘Annie’, which, according to IMDb, was her last film.

What is Cameron Diaz currently doing?

After leaving Hollywood, the star became a successful businesswoman who founded her own line of wines called ‘Avaline’, which she shows through her Instagram account, where she has more than 9 million followers.

“All our wines are made with organic grapes, without added sugars, vegan and free of unwanted additives,” according to the official website of the store.

On the other hand, Cameron Diaz is married to Benji Madden, with whom she became the mother of little Radix Madden.