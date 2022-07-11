Cameron Diaz and the shady job that could cost her jail before becoming an actress

Before, long before Cameron Diaz (49) became a successful actress, her career could be cut short even without having started. This has been reported by the affected person herself in the podcast ‘Second Life’ led by Hillary Kerr where the Californian has told a surprising story of her journey in the early nineties in Paris when she was barely 20 years old.

“I had managed to save enough money to go to Paris, share a flat with a girl who is still one of my best friends and try to make a living as a model. Nevertheless, I was there for a year and I didn’t work a single day”, began by explaining Diaz, who a few dates ago announced his return to acting with Jamie Foxx in back in action after eight years of hiatus.

“The only thing they offered me was something that I think consisted of working as a ‘mule’ to take drugs to Morocco, I swear to god. It was in the early 90s and they gave me a locked suitcase in which the clothes I was supposed to parade in that country were supposed to be,” added the actress.

A blonde girl in Morocco

However, it was only when he reached his destination that doubts began to fly over his head. “I am a blond girl with blue eyes in Morocco. She’s wearing ripped jeans and platform boots, with her hair down… I felt insecure and abandoned the suitcase after confessing that the content was not mine to the airport authorities”, concluded Cameron Diaz, aware that he escaped a conviction for drug trafficking.

Fortunately, not long after that bizarre story, she landed the role of Tina Carlyle on the The mask (1994), starring Jim Carrey, and that would become the springboard he needed to give his career a definitive boost.