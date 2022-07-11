Cameron Diaz and the day she was used as a mule to take drugs to Morocco

The actress is doing her particular tour to promote her new job and in one of the interviews she has given a headline that is going around the world.

the of Cameron Diaz is one of the names that marks the news in Hollywood before his imminent Return to the big screen after eight years apart her. be in Back-in-Action -paradoxical title-, a film in which to share screenplay with Jamie Foxx and Tom Brady. The actress is doing her particular tour to promote her new job and in one of the interviews she gave a headline that is going around the world. It was during a chat with the podcast Second Life when Diaz has acknowledged believing that was used as a mule to transport drugs a few years ago.

It all happened at the beginning of the 90’s, when I was a very young aspiring to make a career in modeling. Her main goal was save as much money as possible with the risk of accepting jobs of all kinds. got move from California to Paris, but the time he was in the French capital was a resounding failure since he was unable to access any position.

The only offer he received was suspicious to say the least: “I had managed to save enough money to go to Paris and try to make a living as a model. However, I didn’t get a single job in a year The only thing they offered me was something that I think was working as a mule to bring drugs to Morocco, I swear to God,” he says. “It was the early ’90s and they gave me a locked suitcase where my dresses were supposed to be,” she adds.

Cameron Diaz was completely unaware that what she was carrying in her suitcase was not clothes at all: “I was a blonde girl with blue eyes heading to Morocco, with ripped jeans and platform boots. I began to feel very insecure and abandoned the suitcase. I told the authorities that I didn’t know whose package it was,” she recalls. “That was the only job I got in Paris,” she says. If she had been intercepted at the airport controls, she would have faced a sentence of up to ten years in prison for drug trafficking.

Fortunately for her, fate had a better future in store for her. Tired of her time in Europe, I decided return to Los Angeles. There she got her big break through a talent scout who approached her about an audition to star in the mask (1994), a complete success in Hollywood, together with Jim Carrey. You will find love in the figure of Benji Madden, member of the band Good Charlotte, with whom got married in January 2015. Four years later they would bring to the world his daughter Raddix.

Cameron Diaz decided to take a long break to focus on her family and now she’s back in style. Back to action.